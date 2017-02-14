News: Two for Joy blossoms in Rotherham





Liz Harwood, founder of Two for Joy (pictured, front centre), said: "Internet dating has its place, but it isn't right for everyone. Some people simply don't like the idea of online interaction, whereas others have had a bad experience of meeting someone this way.



"Our hope is to provide a safe alternative to those who are looking for someone special; the opportunity to meet new people in a safe environment with someone on hand to offer support and encouragement if it's needed.



"Over recent months the Kickstart Fund has helped us to press ahead with marketing activity that has really raised awareness of the business, the services we offer and what we stand for. And we are now representing more and more customers who are looking for love or companionship in South Yorkshire month-on-month."



Launched in February 2016 by UK Steel Enterprise, with support from RiDO and Rotherham Youth Enterprise (RYE), the Kickstart Fund consists of a £40,000 pot dedicated to supporting people looking to establish a business in the area.



Keith Williams of UK Steel Enterprise (pictured, back) said: "Two for Joy has clearly got to the heart of the issue of safe dating - with many people of all ages looking to meet new people without putting themselves at risk.



"The business received a £500 cash boost which was put towards their marketing activity in a bid to raise awareness of the business and the services that they offer, and we're very much looking forward to following the journey of the company as it continues to grow both its customer base and its team in the coming months."



A Rotherham-based dating agency is feeling the love this Valentine's Day thanks to a rapidly growing customer base – fueled in part by a cash injection from the UK Steel Enterprise Kickstart Fund which has helped to bolster the company's marketing activity and raise awareness of its services across the region.