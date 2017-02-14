News: Parkgate sidelined in station site search
By Tom Austen
A location has been agreed for a potential £14m new mainline station in Rotherham and it is not going to be at Parkgate, the initial front runner.
Transport bosses have agreed a preferred station location and the latest progress report confirms that it would not be built on the land immediately adjacent to Parkgate Shopping, the 575,000 sq ft retail destination that is one of the largest retail parks in the UK.
The South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) in partnership with Rotherham Council commissioned a study in 2015 looking to identify the level of rail service required to support Rotherham's economic and transport needs.
As part of the study, benchmarking showed that Rotherham's economy is not as strong as comparable centres and its rail connectivity is not as good.
Despite the town's central station benefiting from a £8.5m redevelopment, the study concluded that the only practical and cost effective way to enhance rail connectivity to Rotherham is to consider providing a new railway station on the mainline to take advantage of services that currently pass through the borough but do not stop.
