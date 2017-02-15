News: Rotherham Comedy Festival launched





Rotherham Comedy Festival will run from Wednesday March 29 to Sunday April 2 and will showcase comedians from across the country at various town centre venues.



A number of events are being hosted at The Civic, The Trades, The Cutlers Arms, The Bridge Inn, Bluecoat and the New York Tavern.



Comedians featuring in the festival include Joe Lycett (pictured), Patrick Monahan, Rob Mulholland, Steff Todd, Tom Lawrinson, Anthony J Brown, Tom Little, Scottish Falsetto Socks, Joe Bromehead, Lost Voice Guy, Sean Morely, Kate Smurthwaite, Zahra Barri, Paul Savage, Jim Bayes and Jack Shanik.



Advertisement Rotherham Comedy Festival will run from Wednesday March 29 to Sunday April 2 and will showcase comedians from across the country at various town centre venues.A number of events are being hosted at The Civic, The Trades, The Cutlers Arms, The Bridge Inn, Bluecoat and the New York Tavern.Comedians featuring in the festival include Joe Lycett (pictured), Patrick Monahan, Rob Mulholland, Steff Todd, Tom Lawrinson, Anthony J Brown, Tom Little, Scottish Falsetto Socks, Joe Bromehead, Lost Voice Guy, Sean Morely, Kate Smurthwaite, Zahra Barri, Paul Savage, Jim Bayes and Jack Shanik.

The festival is being organised in partnership with Rotherham Council.



Ged Omar, one of the organisers, said: "Along with hosting award winning comedians, some of whom have appeared on television, there will also be a selection of daytime events for people to see or get involved with. These include an exhibition of comedians and jokes at the Coterie Gallery, street performers in the town centre, Riverside Library promoting funny books for adults and children and businesses showing jokes in their windows throughout the duration of the festival."



Other upcoming events in Rotherham town centre include an Easter Fun Day, the return of the Garden Lover's Fayre and Rotherham's Vintage Hop.



Rotherham Comedy Festival website







Images: Rotherham Comedy Festival The festival is being organised in partnership with Rotherham Council.Ged Omar, one of the organisers, said: "Along with hosting award winning comedians, some of whom have appeared on television, there will also be a selection of daytime events for people to see or get involved with. These include an exhibition of comedians and jokes at the Coterie Gallery, street performers in the town centre, Riverside Library promoting funny books for adults and children and businesses showing jokes in their windows throughout the duration of the festival."Other upcoming events in Rotherham town centre include an Easter Fun Day, the return of the Garden Lover's Fayre and Rotherham's Vintage Hop.

Rotherham venues are set to stand up for a new venture which could have them laughing all the way to the bank - the town centre's first ever comedy festival.