News: The Rotherham Story
By Tom Austen
A major place marketing exercise has been launched using "The Rotherham Story" as a way of promoting the borough.
At an event held at Rotherham United's New York Stadium, Julie Kenny CBE DL, Chair of the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and a commissioner at Rotherham Council explained that the new initiative will be used to market and reposition the borough with ambassadors or "pioneers" selling Rotherham as a place to live and do business.
The first major theme of the Rotherham Story focuses on "Engineering Excellence" highlighting the major assets such as the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) and the ethos of major occupiers such as Boeing, Rolls-Royce, and soon-to-be McLaren, and the new enterprises like Xeros and PES that are pioneering disruptive technologies.
The second major focus is on "Living Green" and the perception of the borough as an industrial town but one that is in fact 70% rural. It highlights the quality of life for residents and abundance of country parks, urban parks and green space that can sell the location.
The Rotherham Story culminates in "Pushing Boundaries" - being confident and raising the bar in regeneration and education.
