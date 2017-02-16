News: Sheffield city region showcased at MIPIM
By Tom Austen
A delegation is gearing up for MIPIM to promote the billion-pound economic investment opportunities across the Sheffield city region (SCR).
The MIPIM conference is the world's premier real estate event, held each year in Cannes. It gathers the most influential international property players from the office, residential, retail, healthcare, sport, logistics and industrial sectors.
The largest-ever private sector delegation from the SCR will travel to MIPIM to promote an exciting range of regeneration sites and properties. They will have the headline-grabbing deal of supercar maker McLaren's recently announced £50m move into the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham as proof that this region is in the fast lane to success. The SCR is investing £12m in the project which is confidently expected to have further massive benefits for regional suppliers.
The team will make a series of key announcements about the flagship assets offering opportunities for investors, and the funding available. Opportunities for MIPIM investors include visionary urban regeneration, extensive housing sites, and the excellence of transport links and strategic infrastructure in the region. The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID), the Peel Group's Aero Centre at Doncaster, and town centre revitalisation will be heavily promoted.
Recognising that high value manufacturing can be key to driving innovation, productivity and exports, civic leaders have committed to the idea of creating an AMID and "supercharging" the advanced manufacturing cluster and the Sheffield-Rotherham Economic Corridor.
Simon Carr, managing director of construction firm, Henry Boot Ltd and a sponsor of the SCR at MIPIM, has been an attender on behalf of the region for many years. He said: "It's networking at speed. It's very intense and it brings together the construction industry, developers, investors and local authorities.
"Being at MIPIM means that you can start some very good conversations that go on to build longer-term relationships.
"It generates interest and gets people talking – it's a catalyst for exploring opportunities."
Damien Wilson and Tim O'Connell from Rotherham Council will be representing Rotherham at MIPIM and also attending is Rotherham-based brownfield regeneration specialist, Harworth Estates.
SCR website
Images: SCR LEP
