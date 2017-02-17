News: Xeros hires PayPal marketing man





Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes.



Stephen Taylor has joined the AIM-listed firm as it develops and commercialises Intellectual Property to deliver significant water and chemical savings to large scale global industries. Xeros' patented technology can be applied in partnerships with other companies across an increasing number of sectors, from commercial laundry, leather processing and now textile manufacturing.



Taylor is currently the chief marketing officer for PayPal Europe, the online payments system provider, and has over 20 years of experience working in brand development and marketing in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.



He was previously the chief marketing officer, Europe for Samsung Electronic Appliances. Prior to this he held a number of commercial and business development roles within Procter & Gamble and Findus.



John Samuel, chairman of Xeros, said: "Stephen's considerable consumer marketing experience and sector expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop and roll out our platform technology in a range of global markets. I am delighted to welcome Stephen to the Board."



Advertisement Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Xeros is a Leeds University spin-out that has developed a patented system using a unique method of special polymer beads rather than the usual large amounts of fresh water to clean clothes.Stephen Taylor has joined the AIM-listed firm as it develops and commercialises Intellectual Property to deliver significant water and chemical savings to large scale global industries. Xeros' patented technology can be applied in partnerships with other companies across an increasing number of sectors, from commercial laundry, leather processing and now textile manufacturing.Taylor is currently the chief marketing officer for PayPal Europe, the online payments system provider, and has over 20 years of experience working in brand development and marketing in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.He was previously the chief marketing officer, Europe for Samsung Electronic Appliances. Prior to this he held a number of commercial and business development roles within Procter & Gamble and Findus.John Samuel, chairman of Xeros, said: "Stephen's considerable consumer marketing experience and sector expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop and roll out our platform technology in a range of global markets. I am delighted to welcome Stephen to the Board."

Xeros is in advanced discussions with a number of globally recognised brands as it looks to accelerate the adoption of the technology. It has Approved Supplier status for Hilton hotels in the Americas and has signed a heads of terms with Wollsdorf Leder Tannery in Austria for a ten-year contract to convert its entire re-tanning processes to Xeros' technology in 2017.



Research and development teams are working to create a domestic version of the Xeros machine that has enabled adopters in the commercial laundry sector to use up to 80% less water, up to 50% less energy, and approximately 50% less detergent, whilst delivering superior cleaning results compared with conventional washing.



Taylor joins other non-exec directors, John Samuel, former CEO of the Molnlycke Health Care Group, Dr. Richard Ellis, previously the global head of R&D for Reckitt Benckiser, and Julian Viggers, head of technology investment at Enterprise Ventures, which is an investor in Xeros.



Xeros' CEO is Mark Nichols, who has led a number of technology start-ups in the cleantech arena and previously worked for global enterprises including Total, Laing O'Rourke and BOC. Paul Denney is the chief financial officer and his two most significant recent roles were within high growth environments at Experian plc and at Callcredit Information Group.



Dr. Steve Jenkins, chief science officer, stepped down as a director to concentrate on the firm's scientific development programmes at the start of 2016.



Xeros website



Images: Xeros Xeros is in advanced discussions with a number of globally recognised brands as it looks to accelerate the adoption of the technology. It has Approved Supplier status for Hilton hotels in the Americas and has signed a heads of terms with Wollsdorf Leder Tannery in Austria for a ten-year contract to convert its entire re-tanning processes to Xeros' technology in 2017.Research and development teams are working to create a domestic version of the Xeros machine that has enabled adopters in the commercial laundry sector to use up to 80% less water, up to 50% less energy, and approximately 50% less detergent, whilst delivering superior cleaning results compared with conventional washing.Taylor joins other non-exec directors, John Samuel, former CEO of the Molnlycke Health Care Group, Dr. Richard Ellis, previously the global head of R&D for Reckitt Benckiser, and Julian Viggers, head of technology investment at Enterprise Ventures, which is an investor in Xeros.Xeros' CEO is Mark Nichols, who has led a number of technology start-ups in the cleantech arena and previously worked for global enterprises including Total, Laing O'Rourke and BOC. Paul Denney is the chief financial officer and his two most significant recent roles were within high growth environments at Experian plc and at Callcredit Information Group.Dr. Steve Jenkins, chief science officer, stepped down as a director to concentrate on the firm's scientific development programmes at the start of 2016.

Innovative Rotherham company, Xeros, has appointed an expert in brand development and marketing to its board as it commercialises the patented polymer technology behind the first real revolution in laundry in 60 years.