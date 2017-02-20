News: Bluebell Wood launch 365 Business Club
By Tom Austen
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice in Rotherham is encouraging local and national organisations to make 2017 count by joining their 365 Business Club for just £1 a day.
Based at North Anston in Rotherham, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood. It has to raise over £3m each year to continue its work, and receives less than 10% statutory funding.
Becoming a Bluebell Wood 365 Business Club member is seen as a great way to raise a company's profile, and engage with customers and staff. Corporate members will enjoy many benefits while supporting families during the toughest of times, including having the chance to make contacts at exclusive members' events as well as join a new Facebook networking group. Priority access will also be given to members for upcoming events and sponsorship opportunities.
Rachael Dawes, corporate fundraising manager at Bluebell Wood, said: "By joining our 365 Business Club, you can help make 2017 count for the children and families we support, both at home and at our hospice. Membership costs just £365 a year – or £1 a day – which is enough to pay for 14 sessions of day care for a child who is too ill to attend school.
"When you become a corporate member you'll join a group of like-minded individuals and have the chance to network with other businesses, whilst enhancing your company reputation. Becoming a member of the 365 Business Club allows us to plan for our future."
