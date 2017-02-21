News: Leighton Vans invest in new Rotherham HQ
By Tom Austen
Leighton Vans Ltd, specialists in Volkswagen T5 & T6 van conversions, has bought a new 11,800 sq ft company headquarters and showroom in Rotherham as part of ambitious expansion plans.
The automotive business, which has become a hit with the outdoor and lifestyle community nationwide, is the brainchild of Mike Leighton who spotted a gap in the market for sales and bespoke customisation of VW transporter vans four years ago. It is a spin off from Leighton's former used car business, set up ten years ago.
A million-pound funding package from NatWest and Lombard Finance helped finance the deal which will see the company move from Sheffield to the former Bradken manufacturing unit at Templeborough.
The Dodds Close unit was vacated by Bradken after the Australian heavy engineering company was hit by the downturn in the global mining industry.
Advertisement
The automotive business, which has become a hit with the outdoor and lifestyle community nationwide, is the brainchild of Mike Leighton who spotted a gap in the market for sales and bespoke customisation of VW transporter vans four years ago. It is a spin off from Leighton's former used car business, set up ten years ago.
A million-pound funding package from NatWest and Lombard Finance helped finance the deal which will see the company move from Sheffield to the former Bradken manufacturing unit at Templeborough.
The Dodds Close unit was vacated by Bradken after the Australian heavy engineering company was hit by the downturn in the global mining industry.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment