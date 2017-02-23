News: Wentworth Woodhouse trust searches for CEO





With the backing of a £7.6m Government grant, the sale of the property is set to go through to the WWPT who have raised funds and developed a long term strategy for the future of the site.



The charitable company limited by guarantee is now recruiting for a chief executive for what it describes as a "once in generation chance to secure Wentworth Woodhouse and ensure it occupies its rightful place as a public asset and one of the UK's most interesting and important Grade 1 listed country houses."



Under the ownership of the WWPT, the restoration and development will provide jobs, stimulate local employment and open the property to the public on a regular basis. The North wing is set to host a huge range of weddings and events and the stables will become home to dynamic small businesses. Within the 18th century house and outbuildings more than a dozen apartments and cottages will be restored as lets for holiday makers.



The aim is preserve the house and grounds on a long term sustainable basis and raise funds for repairs and other essential works.



The new CEO will be responsible for developing and delivering the Trust's objectives and targets. This will include developing and delivering the vision for the Trust, leading the successful delivery of the capital works programme and overseeing the effective operation of the property.



Further recruitment is set to follow with a team of 14 existing members of staff, three new recruits and a group of ten volunteers set to shape the future offering at Wentworth Woodhouse.



Julie A Kenny CBE DL, chair of the WWPT, said: "We are now at an exciting and challenging point in the Trust's development in which we have secured funds to assemble a small, dedicated executive team capable of delivering the Trust's vision for the house and park.



"Our Trustees believe that this is a truly unique, once in generation chance for an individual to combine their leadership and management skills, project management and influencing expertise and drive and energy to secure Wentworth Woodhouse and ensure it occupies its rightful place as a public asset and one of the UK's most interesting and important Grade 1 listed country houses.



"With this in mind, we are looking for applicants that not only have the right blend of relevant skills and experience to fulfil the role of Chief Executive but those who are also genuinely enthused by this unique opportunity."



The closing date for applications is February 27.



With contracts close to exchanging for the the purchase, the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT) is searching for the person to lead on the restoration one of the finest houses in Britain.