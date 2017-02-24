News: Sorting Office delivers creative space in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Sorting Office, a new creative collective of artist studios, is close to being unwrapped in Rotherham town centre.
The "accessible and inspirational" space is part of the extensive renovation that has created the 1915 Bar and Bistro on Domine Lane next to the site of Rotherham's General Post Office. With the bar opening at the end of 2016, renovation has continued on the underground rooms of the old offices.
On average, the basement is 24 feet below street level, and four rooms, each fronted by glass, with access via an underground corridor to the front of the building, have been turned into studios and offered to enterprising creatives, and the unique space has already been snapped up.
Rotherham Carnival, which brought the streets of the town centre to life last year with a riot of colour, has found a new HQ in the building, whilst Katy Minns Illustration is opening a studio alongside video producers, Moose Lorels. Enter Creative, a creative project and marketing agency is also moving in, as is the specialist in photography and digital art, ILIVEINASQUARE.
One of Rotherham town centre's best-loved creative businesses, The Button Tin is also set to take space at The Sorting Office, moving from the nearby Imperial Buildings.
One of Rotherham's hidden gems, The Button Tin is run by Gemma Nemer, an artist who makes vintage textile art composed with scraps of memories, hand sewn together with love and care. Gemma has also run popular vintage craft workshops.
Gemma said that the move was a "tremendously difficult and very emotional decision" but has been brought on by continuous lease and building issues. She added: "I have found a new home in a very exciting development still based in Rotherham but now I really am a secret hidden gem as it's underground!"
With the prospect of utilising the 1915 Bar and Bistro for events, Gemma added: "Thank you to all who have been on this journey with me so far and for making it truly magical. I have absolutely adored meeting every single one of you and sharing creative unforgettable moments together in the button tin! I really hope you will stay along for the next chapter and lets make more happy memories."
A launch event at the Sorting Office is scheduled for March 18.
Advertisement
