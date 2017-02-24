News: Boeing becomes latest big name to land in Sheffield city region
By Tom Austen
Building on its strong links with the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), US aerospace giant, Boeing, has announced that it will invest £20m in a new manufacturing facility in the Sheffield city region (SCR).
With its aerospace business based in Seattle, Boeing was a co-founder of the AMRC, which, from its base on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, has grown to become an internationally renowned, world-class centre for advanced machining and materials research for aerospace and other high-value sectors.
The facility, to be named Boeing Sheffield, will enable Boeing to bring the manufacture of key high-tech actuation components and systems used in Boeing's Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 777 aircraft in-house, enhancing production efficiency and reducing costs.
Trailing edge actuation systems are responsible for extending and retracting the wing's flaps during different phases of flight. The flaps add lift to enable take-off and landing at lower speeds and provide drag to help slow the aircraft.
The new facility, the result of a Boeing investment of more than £20m, will be Boeing's first manufacturing facility in Europe, supporting global growth and competitiveness for the world's largest aerospace company and enabling access to UK talent and capability.
