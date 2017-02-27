News: Boeing investment welcomed

</div>

Images: Boeing

The Sheffield City Region Combined Authority will support Boeing through the provision of grant funding, subject to agreeing the formal terms and conditions of that funding.Sir Nigel Knowles, Chair of the SCR's Local Enterprise Partnership, said: "This is fantastic news for the region and a major vote of confidence in our ability to combine R&D expertise with actually making things."This investment will play to the strengths of our supply chain and skilled workforce and I am delighted that such a highly respected world leader as Boeing recognised this."The Seattle firm will also initiate a major research and development programme with University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) to develop new manufacturing techniques that can be applied in the Boeing Sheffield facility.Professor Keith Ridgway, Executive Dean of the AMRC, said: "These announcements reinforce that our region is a leading location for high-value advanced manufacturing."They give testimony to the world class research skills and capabilities on offer at the University of Sheffield and the AMRC, supporting the major investments coming into the region. Investments that will provide opportunities for the UK supply chain. We look forward to supporting Boeing and continuing to ensure that UK manufacturers remain competitive, through access to our expertise here at the AMRC."Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, added: "This is hugely important, not only for our region and the North of England, but also the UK's global industrial ambitions in high-productivity, high-value manufacturing. Areas such as Sheffield can play a crucial role in a new Industrial Revolution for the UK – one centred on science and innovation, but working hand-in-hand with industry. I am deeply proud that leading global companies recognise that Made in Sheffield still remains a hallmark of quality."