News: Boeing investment welcomed
By Tom Austen
The big news that US aerospace giant, Boeing, will invest £20m in a new manufacturing facility in the Sheffield city region (SCR) has been soundly welcomed.
The new 25,000 sq ft centre will enable Boeing to bring the manufacture of key high-tech actuation components and systems used in Boeing's Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 777 aircraft in-house, enhancing production efficiency and reducing costs.
Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "On top of the announcement two weeks ago that McLaren will be building a factory in Rotherham this is yet more great news for the region – the decision by Boeing to site their factory in the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District will bring yet more highly skilled manufacturing jobs to our area.
"We'll continue to work closely with our partners in Sheffield to bring more job opportunities and strengthen our economy for the future."
Supercar manufacturer McLaren Automotive announced plans to build a £50m, 75,000 sq ft, carbon-fibre composites factory on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
