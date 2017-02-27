Monday, February 27, 2017

News: Boeing investment welcomed

By

The big news that US aerospace giant, Boeing, will invest £20m in a new manufacturing facility in the Sheffield city region (SCR) has been soundly welcomed.

The new 25,000 sq ft centre will enable Boeing to bring the manufacture of key high-tech actuation components and systems used in Boeing's Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 777 aircraft in-house, enhancing production efficiency and reducing costs.

Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "On top of the announcement two weeks ago that McLaren will be building a factory in Rotherham this is yet more great news for the region – the decision by Boeing to site their factory in the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District will bring yet more highly skilled manufacturing jobs to our area.

"We'll continue to work closely with our partners in Sheffield to bring more job opportunities and strengthen our economy for the future."

Supercar manufacturer McLaren Automotive announced plans to build a £50m, 75,000 sq ft, carbon-fibre composites factory on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.

Advertisement

The Sheffield City Region Combined Authority will support Boeing through the provision of grant funding, subject to agreeing the formal terms and conditions of that funding.

Sir Nigel Knowles, Chair of the SCR's Local Enterprise Partnership, said: "This is fantastic news for the region and a major vote of confidence in our ability to combine R&D expertise with actually making things.

"This investment will play to the strengths of our supply chain and skilled workforce and I am delighted that such a highly respected world leader as Boeing recognised this."

The Seattle firm will also initiate a major research and development programme with University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) to develop new manufacturing techniques that can be applied in the Boeing Sheffield facility.

Professor Keith Ridgway, Executive Dean of the AMRC, said: "These announcements reinforce that our region is a leading location for high-value advanced manufacturing.

"They give testimony to the world class research skills and capabilities on offer at the University of Sheffield and the AMRC, supporting the major investments coming into the region. Investments that will provide opportunities for the UK supply chain. We look forward to supporting Boeing and continuing to ensure that UK manufacturers remain competitive, through access to our expertise here at the AMRC."

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, added: "This is hugely important, not only for our region and the North of England, but also the UK's global industrial ambitions in high-productivity, high-value manufacturing. Areas such as Sheffield can play a crucial role in a new Industrial Revolution for the UK – one centred on science and innovation, but working hand-in-hand with industry. I am deeply proud that leading global companies recognise that Made in Sheffield still remains a hallmark of quality."

Boeing website
AMRC website

Images: Boeing


posted at 7:19 AM
Labels: , , , , , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Sponsored by:
Members:
Supported by:
More news...

  © Blogger template Newspaper III by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  