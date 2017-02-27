News: Council's £1 court deal
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is finalising another strategic acquisition to support the regeneration of Rotherham town centre by taking on the former Magistrates' Court building.
Home of the Magistrates' Court, County Court and Family Court, the building was vacated in September 2016 and the Council has been trying to acquire the site to support the potential redevelopment of the key Forge Island site.
A request that the property be transferred back to Council ownership in the spirit of One Public Estate (a Government commitment to release the value of public sector assets) and on the basis of its original transfer, was initially rejected last year.
However, in February, Government agencies notified the Council that it had reconsidered the position and that it would be willing to transfer the ownership of the building to the Council, at a £1 consideration, so long as the transfer completes by the March 31 2017.
The Government took the decision to close the courts after consulting on modernisation plans which aim to reduce the £500m annual cost of the courts estate as the justice system moves towards one "that must be accessible through online services as well as traditional court buildings."
86 of the original 91 courts identified were earmarked for closure. The Rotherham building by the canal and Police Station on Main Street, provided 62,785 sq ft of floorspace over four floors but was dubbed "poor quality" and work was transferred to Sheffield.
At the end of 2016, Damien Wilson, Strategic Director of Regeneration & Environment at Rotherham Council, explained that the authority was progressing plans to acquire the connected land at the courts, and Riverside Precinct, alongside Forge Island from Tesco, to increase the amount of land available and increase the development potential.
The Forge Island deal is done and bosses hope that work on a new £43m leisure hub, anchored by a new seven screen cinema and 80 bed hotel, will begin next year.
