News: Council's £1 court deal

A report to councillors and commissioners points to the court buildings, only built in 1990, being demolished and the 1.34 acres (0.54 hectares) site used for "several alternative, complementary activities" to the Forge Island redevelopment.



The report states: "It is helpful and timely that the opportunity to acquire this important site has come forward, as the Council's masterplan consultants are confirming their approach to the development of key sites. The consultants advise that including the Magistrates Court site within the Forge Island development will provide added benefit to the masterplan.



"At this stage the site could play a number of different roles through redevelopment and accommodate several alternative, complementary activities. Whilst not wishing to rule anything out at this stage, feedback from the masterplan consultants, who are working closely with officers, is that the site should be redeveloped for new buildings and uses and that a conversion of the existing building is not likely to be viable or desirable.



"The impact of a comprehensive redevelopment of this area will create a catalyst for further investment to introduce new jobs, businesses and housing into Rotherham town centre."



Commissioner Kenny is set to decide on the way forward next month.



A number of options are being considered, as are the financial implications and potential costs and values. One issue is that, due to the tight timescales, the Council will be unable to carry out the usual level of due diligence over legal issues and covenants before the deal is concluded.



Rotherham's supplementary planning documents states that: "Should the Law Courts and Police Station opt to relocate away from their present sites then it would be expected that there would be a strong residential component as part of any mixed-use scheme that would be developed here. Proposals should bear in mind the requirements of Sites and Policies Local Plan policy SP64 to safeguard community facilities, and also embrace the site's riverside location, opening up this movement route for pedestrians and cyclists."



The document adds that proposals for the Law Courts and Police Station site must first demonstrate that there is no demand for the sites as a community facility.



Through the One Public Estate strategy for the Sheffield city region, The Rotherham courts site has been highlighted for potential residential development as it could provide 120 units including 60 starter homes.



Images: Tom Austen