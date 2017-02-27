News: Plans in for Rotherham HE Campus
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted for the new £12m higher education campus in Rotherham town centre.
Rotherham College, part of RNN Group, is moving fast having secured funding and will open the centre to students in Autumn 2018, offering a new programme of degrees and degree apprenticeships.
The project involves the construction of a 35,500 sq ft campus in Rotherham town centre which is set to be built on the site where the former Victorian hospital at Doncaster Gate was controversially demolished by Rotherham Council.
The plans, drawn up by Bond Bryan Architects, are for a simple L shaped, three storey building that "encourages and supports innovative forms of collaborative working and learning" with adaptable and flexible space from large open plan areas to more cellular classrooms, supported by specialist teaching zones.
The centre will have an average occupancy of approximately 560 people on a typical term day but will be built with expansion in mind and teaching space for approximately 1,000 students.
