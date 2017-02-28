News: Mosque's plan for Rotherham manufacturing unit





Crown Manufactory (Rotherham) Ltd, a family owned business which developed from a printing company and specialised in picture and photo framing went into liquidation in 2015.



The property on Chapel Walk - a 5,000 sq ft purpose built workshop and office together with areas of external parking and storage - was put up for sale and has been acquired by the Rotherham Mosque charity.



The charity is linked to the nearby Chapel Walk Mosque and a planning application has now been submitted for a change of use of the unit for Muslim community activities. The proposal would provide a big hall for multi-purpose activity for the Muslim community, toilets, study room, and a kitchen.



Multimillion pound plans to replace the Chapel Walk Mosque are moving forward. The existing Mosque building is a two storey structure of a simple and relatively traditional design clad in white render.



Plans were approved in 2013 for a the erection of a new, much larger community, cultural and faith facility with Mosque. The new building is designed using traditional Islamic architecture with an iconic entrance, large Minaret tower and dome. It is set to provide meeting rooms, community services, lifestyle advice, IT suite and study area / library and Mosque.



Applications relating to the conditions from the approved plans have recently been submitted. They cover the method of demolition, tree surveys, landscape plans and transport and travel plans.



