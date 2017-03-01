News: Finance firm moves to Wellgate Old Hall

</div>

Images: Fernie Greaves

Scott Thorpe, director of Access 4 Finance, said: "I always said from when we set the company up in 2012 that the industry needed greater transparency and championed that mortgage brokers should be in control of the fees involved and that more transparency was needed. Now we are under FCA control, the fees have dramatically come down. This has resulted in more enquires throughout the industry but with lower fees, making profiting harder for the big brokerages."Thankfully, we always charged fees on what the introducer wanted and this has enabled us to keep ahead of the game. I'm delighted this has helped grow the business and we have now moved into new offices and took on new experienced staff."The Rotherham office will also act as a processing centre for London Money Loans, where Thorpe is also a director. The London Money Group moved into the second charge loan market last year as it saw a potential rapid growth in the years ahead, particularly in London and the South East.