Wednesday, March 1, 2017

News: Finance firm moves to Wellgate Old Hall

By

Rotherham-based second charge brokers, Access 4 Finance Ltd, has expanded into new premises across town ahead of a recruitment drive.

The firm works with other financial intermediaries to help clients navigate the second charge loan market. A loan secured against a property can be used to raise money instead of remortgaging.

Established in 2012, Access 4 Finance has recently undergone a takeover which saw Scott Thorpe become the sole owner and director. The firm has now relocated to 1,800 sq ft of office space within the historic Old Hall building on Wellgate, on the edge of Rotherham town centre.

Marketed by Fernie Greaves, the Grade II Listed building was last used by the Rotherham branch of the Citizen's Advice Bureau.

Advertisement

Scott Thorpe, director of Access 4 Finance, said: "I always said from when we set the company up in 2012 that the industry needed greater transparency and championed that mortgage brokers should be in control of the fees involved and that more transparency was needed. Now we are under FCA control, the fees have dramatically come down. This has resulted in more enquires throughout the industry but with lower fees, making profiting harder for the big brokerages.

"Thankfully, we always charged fees on what the introducer wanted and this has enabled us to keep ahead of the game. I'm delighted this has helped grow the business and we have now moved into new offices and took on new experienced staff."

The Rotherham office will also act as a processing centre for London Money Loans, where Thorpe is also a director. The London Money Group moved into the second charge loan market last year as it saw a potential rapid growth in the years ahead, particularly in London and the South East.

Built in the 17th century, the sandstone building occupies an important manorial site possibly associated with St. James' Chapel that was situated opposite. A Tudor-arched fireplace is now displayed in the forecourt.

Access 4 Finance website

Images: Fernie Greaves


posted at 7:32 AM
Labels: , , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Sponsored by:
Members:
Supported by:
More news...

  © Blogger template Newspaper III by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  