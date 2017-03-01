News: Finance firm moves to Wellgate Old Hall
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based second charge brokers, Access 4 Finance Ltd, has expanded into new premises across town ahead of a recruitment drive.
The firm works with other financial intermediaries to help clients navigate the second charge loan market. A loan secured against a property can be used to raise money instead of remortgaging.
Established in 2012, Access 4 Finance has recently undergone a takeover which saw Scott Thorpe become the sole owner and director. The firm has now relocated to 1,800 sq ft of office space within the historic Old Hall building on Wellgate, on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
Marketed by Fernie Greaves, the Grade II Listed building was last used by the Rotherham branch of the Citizen's Advice Bureau.
