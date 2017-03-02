News: Rotherham Symphony of Metal, Fire and Water
By Tom Austen
Music and arts companies are working on proposals for a spectacular Symphony of Metal, Fire and Water to celebrate Rotherham's industrial past.
The Eye Music Trust was a key part of an event last year at Albert Dock Liverpool which celebrated steam trains, engines, lorries and boats. Its Liverpool Symphony of Steam, Sparks and Space was a live performance described as a "serene ballet for steam boats leading to pounding drums of Katumba, flaming oil drums, clanging metal instruments and acoustic pyrotechnics."
The Trust is now working in partnership with Rotherham's Open Minds Theatre Company (OMTC) to bring something similar to the River Don.
OMTC is an arts organisation delivering workshops, performance and arts projects across a wide variety of art forms. The Eye Music Trust delivered its Colourscape Festival in Rotherham last September.
