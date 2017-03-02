News: X-Cel's AMP expansion set to continue
By Tom Austen
X-Cel Superturn, a global manufacturer of machined components, is pressing ahead with expansion plans on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
In 2012, the Attercliffe firm announced that it would expand its current operations to a new 14,000 sq ft facility at the Evolution development on the AMP after securing a £6m contract plus financial backing from HSBC.
Continued growth and diversification meant that the main manufacturing plant at Atlas North was running out of space and the AMP site became home to the Gasket and Seal division.
In 2015, the firm expanded again and went from Evolution to R-evolution on the AMP after finalising a deal to buy a 30,000 sq ft industrial unit for £2.75m.
Now plans for a further 40,000 sq ft expansion are set for approval.
The planning application includes a 20,000 sq ft extension to the existing unit and the erection of a separate 20,000 sq ft unit at the R-evolution development. X-Cel is planning to move the lighter engineering processes from its Sheffield site where drill tool products continue to be manufactured.
The applicants state that the extension, which will face Sheffield Parkway, will allow for expansion and increase employment for their business.
