News: X-Cel's AMP expansion set to continue

</div>

Images: Harworth Estates

Members of the planning board at Rotherham Council are being recommended by officers to approve the application, subject to a number of conditions.The site is within the Sheffield City Region Enterprise Zone which means that businesses benefit from fast-track planning alongside business rate relief and enhanced capital allowances.Landowner and developer, Harworth Estates had plans approved last year for engineering works to level an artificial valley between the Sheffield Parkway embankments and the embankments associated with existing development platforms in the AMP. The works are close to completion and will enable the X-Cel expansion to take place.JF Finnegan is also on site as part of a £3.5m design and build contract for a further 52,000 sq ft of space which is set to complete soon.Turnover has grown at X-Cel to over £30m and it employs 130 people across its sites in Sheffield, Rotherham and Batley. In 2016 the company had international sales of £18.2m, with an impressive annual international sales growth over the previous two years of 42%.There are nearly 1,000 people employed at the AMP, with the potential for over 2,000 new jobs to be created through further development.