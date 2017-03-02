Thursday, March 2, 2017

News: X-Cel's AMP expansion set to continue

X-Cel Superturn, a global manufacturer of machined components, is pressing ahead with expansion plans on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.

In 2012, the Attercliffe firm announced that it would expand its current operations to a new 14,000 sq ft facility at the Evolution development on the AMP after securing a £6m contract plus financial backing from HSBC.

Continued growth and diversification meant that the main manufacturing plant at Atlas North was running out of space and the AMP site became home to the Gasket and Seal division.

In 2015, the firm expanded again and went from Evolution to R-evolution on the AMP after finalising a deal to buy a 30,000 sq ft industrial unit for £2.75m.

Now plans for a further 40,000 sq ft expansion are set for approval.

The planning application includes a 20,000 sq ft extension to the existing unit and the erection of a separate 20,000 sq ft unit at the R-evolution development. X-Cel is planning to move the lighter engineering processes from its Sheffield site where drill tool products continue to be manufactured.

The applicants state that the extension, which will face Sheffield Parkway, will allow for expansion and increase employment for their business.

Members of the planning board at Rotherham Council are being recommended by officers to approve the application, subject to a number of conditions.

The site is within the Sheffield City Region Enterprise Zone which means that businesses benefit from fast-track planning alongside business rate relief and enhanced capital allowances.

Landowner and developer, Harworth Estates had plans approved last year for engineering works to level an artificial valley between the Sheffield Parkway embankments and the embankments associated with existing development platforms in the AMP. The works are close to completion and will enable the X-Cel expansion to take place.

JF Finnegan is also on site as part of a £3.5m design and build contract for a further 52,000 sq ft of space which is set to complete soon.

Turnover has grown at X-Cel to over £30m and it employs 130 people across its sites in Sheffield, Rotherham and Batley. In 2016 the company had international sales of £18.2m, with an impressive annual international sales growth over the previous two years of 42%.

There are nearly 1,000 people employed at the AMP, with the potential for over 2,000 new jobs to be created through further development.

