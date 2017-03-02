News: Keepmoat sells regeneration division

</div>

Images: Keepmoat

Dave Sheridan, chief executive at Keepmoat, who will also join ENGIE, said: "The regeneration business has exciting prospects as part of ENGIE. It is very clear that ENGIE shares our belief that by working in partnership with local authorities and registered providers we can help cities and communities improve the places where people live."Alongside the repair and refurbishment of homes and buildings, the Keepmoat regeneration business has extensive capabilities in creating zero carbon new homes, retrofitting high-rise residential accommodation and supporting the cost reduction and energy efficiency targets of community regeneration projects, such as insulation and heating solutions to on-site generation and energy consultation services.Isabelle Kocher, ENGIE CEO, said: "The acquisition of Keepmoat is closely aligned with ENGIE's strategy and is a major step in our development in the United Kingdom. It will help the Group to accelerate its growth in customers solutions, one of its strategic priorities, and to expand our offers to cities, complementing the energy and facility management solutions that we already provide in the country."Today, buildings account for approximately 30% of UK carbon emissions and we are convinced that with the addition of Keepmoat's renovation expertise, we will be better able to support local authorities and cities in their transition to a lower carbon future."Wilfrid Petrie, CEO of ENGIE in the UK & Ireland, added: "ENGIE aims to be the number one partner for cities and places in the UK and with the Keepmoat regeneration business we are extending and deepening our relationships with local authorities right across the country."This transaction will also support our growth ambitions for decentralised energy networks and our home energy business as the regeneration activities will bring us closer to the end customer."