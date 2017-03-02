News: Keepmoat sells regeneration division
By Tom Austen
ENGIE, a leading energy and services provider has snapped up Keepmoat's Regeneration division which includes a significant operation in Rotherham.
Keepmoat, the Doncaster-based affordable housing and community regeneration specialist, has signed an agreement to sell its regeneration arm for an estimated £330m.
Acquired at the end of 2014 by private equity firm Sun Capital and investment funds managed by TDR Capital LLP, Keepmoat operates a regeneration team at offices in Manvers, Rotherham that was previously known as Bramall Construction.
The Keepmoat regeneration business specialises in the design, build and refurbishment of buildings and places. It has an annual turnover of approximately £800m.
With long-term relationships with more than 170 local councils and many of the largest housing associations, the business currently has a £1 billion order book and a £9 billion pipeline of regeneration opportunities across the UK.
Completion of the transaction is conditional on anti-trust clearance and is expected to take place in a few months. All 2,500 employees in the regeneration business will become part of ENGIE, a French headquartered multinational firm that specialises in electricity generation and renewable energy.
In the UK, ENGIE employs 17,000 people and is a major provider of property services and energy management, including district heating, to local authorities and businesses.
