News: Schools set innovation challenge





The annual event returns to Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham this year and is designed for young people, their families and teachers to see some of the UK's best innovations first hand, hear from and talk to those involved in their success and learn about the future of the sector and its evolution through technology.



Year 7 to 11 students from a secondary school are teamed up with a local business to work on a real-life industry specific innovation challenge set by the company. The challenge runs until the Get Up To Speed event on April 26.



Supported by the IET and IMechE through their joint Engineering Education Grant Scheme each challenge is set by a business to simulate an actual business problem, giving insight into the daily challenges faced in business. The challenges enable participants not only to understand product design and development, taking the product to market, contributing directly to enterprise and entrepreneurship.



This year's teams are:

• Mexborough Academy with Vulcan to the Sky, Doncaster

• Wingfield Academy with AMRC-TC, Rotherham

• Stocksbridge High School with Parker Hannifin, Rotherham

• Westfield School with Sheffield Tooling Co Ltd, Sheffield

• Bradfield School with Riley's Machine Tools, Sheffield

• Outwood City Academy with Numill, Sheffield

• Yewlands Academy with JRI Orthopaedics, Sheffield

• Handsworth Grange with Sheffield College, Sheffield

• Sheffield Park Academy with Chimo Holdings, Sheffield



The teams will display and present their work and their finished product/design at the annual Get up to Speed with Engineering and Manufacturing, careers showcase at Magna in Rotherham on 26th April 2017. The teams will be interviewed by an independent judging panel of leaders.



This year's Get up to Speed event already has over 1,000 young people booked to attend and 50 exhibitors and exciting attractions including Lauren Richardson, one of the top aerobatic display pilots in the UK; CNC machine manufacturer Yamazaki Mazak; British Armed Forces; Build a Plane project; University of Lincoln, Robotics, VR and 3D printing; F1 simulator and 10m STEM Scalextric challenge.



Nine local local engineering, manufacturing or technology companies have teamed up with nine local schools for a competition as part of the upcoming Get Up To Speed event.