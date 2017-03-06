News: £3m investment at Beatson Clark
By Tom Austen
Glass manufacturer Beatson Clark continues to invest in its historic Rotherham facility.
The Greasborough Road firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.
The company has installed Bottero individual section (IS) machines on two of its manufacturing lines to improve production of glass bottles - an investment of nearly £3m.
The IS machines form glass containers for well known food brands such as English Provender and Mackays, as well as major UK retailers’ own brand products like spice jars.
Individual gobs of molten glass are fed into the machines where they are formed into finished containers. The two machines operate 24/7 and produce on average 160 million white flint bottles and jars each year.
"These new eight-section double gob machines represent the latest generation in servo controlled equipment," said Graham Lax, Head of Project Management at Beatson Clark.
"This investment is part of our commitment to continuous improvement for the future and will ensure that we can improve our production processes while maintaining and enhancing quality."
Last year, Beatson Clark, part of the Newship Group of companies, invested £720,000 in a new Zecchetti conveyor line and palletiser which is able to both bulk and small pack.
Over £12m has previously been invested in Rotherham in recent years.
Delegates visiting this year's BeerX event in Sheffield later this month will have the opportunity to take a tour of the Beatson Clark facilities.
The industry event takes place at Ice Sheffield from March 16 - 17 before opening to the public as BeerAlive! It is the biggest dedicated trade exhibition in the UK of companies supplying the brewing industry.
Charlotte Taylor, marketing manager at Beatson Clark, said: "We exhibit at BeerX every year now as it's a brilliant way to meet up with existing customers and potential new ones.
"We're doing more and more work for breweries in the UK and overseas, so we will have many new beer bottle designs to showcase at this year's exhibition, from big brands like BrewDog to more niche craft beers like Boyne Brewhouse."
