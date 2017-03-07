News: MTL wins major export contract
By Tom Austen
Rotherham's MTL Advanced has recently been awarded a multi-million pound contract by an OEM to supply armour kits for a large overseas vehicle programme.
A project manufacturing specialist in the metal sector, the firm carries one of the largest stocks of armour material in Europe and is capable of handling all sizes and types of work from carbon steel to aluminium. It supplies leading names in sectors such as defence, construction, offshore and renewable energy, recycling and rail.
The Brinsworth site houses state of the art equipment and dedicated teams of engineers working on projects for clients such as BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, and General Dynamics.
The armoured kits will involve manufacturing complex parts from both Armox 500T and Armox 600T material which require cutting, pressing, fabrication, machining and painting.
The company said that, working closely with its customer, the project award "shows the continued growth of MTL Advanced within the global Defence and Security market illustrating our competitiveness and ability to deliver complicated and tight tolerance parts to a dedicated schedule."
Last year, MTL Advanced secured a massive order to supply armoured cabs to UAE armoured vehicle manufacturer, NIMR Automotive.
The MTL business, and its parent company WEC Group, has invested in excess of £8m over the last two years to place it at the forefront of contract manufacturing in the UK.
MTL has a strategic partnership with ALCOA Defense for armoured aluminium, being the only company able to produce reliable and repeatable results when cold forming aluminium.
The firm also supplies the German military market having been approved by the Bundeswehr with TL2350 accreditation to cut, machine and weld parts and has also developed its own add on perforated armour system - IMPAS (Integrated Modular Perforated Armour System).
MTL Advanced website
Images: MTL Advanced
