News: New McLaren marks carbon fibre future
By Tom Austen
Supercar manufacturer McLaren has unveiled its second-generation Super Series - with the next generation of key carbon fibre "tubs" set to be built in the new £50m, 75,000 sq ft factory that is planned for Rotherham.
McLaren will reshore UK production at a new purpose-built factory in the Sheffield-Rotherham Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) with a multimillion pound Composites Technology Centre responsible for the development and manufacturing of advanced carbon fibre chassis for McLaren Automotive's supercars.
At the Geneva International Motor Show, McLaren launched the new 720S, which is lighter, faster and even more dynamically capable than its McLaren 650S predecessor. It weighs just 1,283kg.
This is largely thanks to the new carbon fibre "tub" and upper structure, the McLaren Monocage II. This technology delivers extreme strength and rigidity in a lightweight structure and is the ideal base for any supercar.
For the 720S, lightweight aluminium and composite bodywork wrap tautly around the contours of the Monocage II to create what the designers call "a form with dramatic intent and striking beauty in equal measure."
Advertisement
McLaren will reshore UK production at a new purpose-built factory in the Sheffield-Rotherham Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) with a multimillion pound Composites Technology Centre responsible for the development and manufacturing of advanced carbon fibre chassis for McLaren Automotive's supercars.
At the Geneva International Motor Show, McLaren launched the new 720S, which is lighter, faster and even more dynamically capable than its McLaren 650S predecessor. It weighs just 1,283kg.
This is largely thanks to the new carbon fibre "tub" and upper structure, the McLaren Monocage II. This technology delivers extreme strength and rigidity in a lightweight structure and is the ideal base for any supercar.
For the 720S, lightweight aluminium and composite bodywork wrap tautly around the contours of the Monocage II to create what the designers call "a form with dramatic intent and striking beauty in equal measure."
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment