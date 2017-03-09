News: Rotherham NHS Trust offers apprenticeship opportunities





The theme for this year's National Apprenticeship Week focuses on the "ladder of opportunity," and the progression routes of apprenticeships, from traineeships through to higher and degree-level apprenticeships.



Helen Thomas, head of learning, development and education at TRFT, said: "We are working alongside the National Apprenticeship Service to celebrate the fantastic role of our 30 apprentices. We currently employ them in clinical and support roles, both at Rotherham Hospital and in the community.



"Our apprentices really are an asset to the Trust. With support from the Government and the National Apprenticeship Service we are keen to increase the range of opportunities we offer people who are passionate about working for an ambitious and caring Trust like ours.



"Apprenticeships are not just ideal for young people looking for an alternative to attending college or university. They can be a great opportunity for people of any age looking for their next step on the career ladder."



One of the Trust's most successful apprenticeship relationships has seen therapy assistant apprentice Niamh Tideswell team up with Sara Basu, a clinical specialist in occupational therapy in the Stroke Team.



Niamh, 19, of Wickersley, said: "I wanted to try an apprenticeship because I'm a practical person and like to learn on the job. My mum and dad are both nurses too so I was definitely leaning more towards an apprenticeship when I started to consider what I wanted to do after leaving college. After speaking to my parents about what they liked about nursing, I liked the idea of caring for people.



"It was so nerve-wracking at first because I'd never worked in a clinical area before. It was completely different to college or my part time job at Tesco. But my college tutor was really supportive, my parents encouraged me and the Stroke Team are really tight knit and helped me feel at ease. There’s always a member of the team to speak to about my workload or my coursework, which is great.



"The best part of being an apprentice here is that I feel really valued and appreciated. I'm given a proper workload and patients to work with. I've learnt so much and really enjoy working with stroke patients, seeing them progress and eventually go home. I also have opportunities to continue to develop my career and will be doing my Level 2 qualification next with the Trust and Rotherham College."



Niamh's manager Sara has worked at TRFT since June 2016. She said: "Having an apprentice has been a really positive experience for us because we enjoy passing on our skills and showing her she's a valued member of the team. I would definitely encourage other organisations to employ apprentices because it can be a great way of nurturing talent and retaining colleagues."



The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust (TRFT) is celebrating the tenth anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week by encouraging people of all ages and at all levels to further their career by taking up an apprenticeship with the Trust.