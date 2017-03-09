News: Primark to open new Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
High street fashion chain Primark is to open a new store at Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham, relocating from the High Street in the town centre.
Sitting alongside M&S and Curry's/PC World, the new Primark store will occupy 33,100 sq ft of retail space over two levels and will create over 40 new jobs, bringing the total number of employees to 107.
Plans were approved earlier this year for alterations and a mezzanine level at Unit 14a which was vacated when national retailer BHS went into liquidation in 2016.
The design of the new store will build on Primark's latest contemporary shop fit and will include a new double-height glazed frontage and with signage zones and an extension to the mezzanine trading level. Primark has been the No. 1 named retailer that Parkgate Shopping customers would like to see introduced for a number of years.
Zvi Noé, director of Investments at BMO Real Estate Partners, said: "Since the purchase of Parkgate Shopping, we have been looking at ways of improving what it has to offer our customers. We are extremely excited to be welcoming a brand new Primark store. As one of the most desirable retailers in the UK, attracting a store of this size to Parkgate Shopping underlines the improvements we continue to make."
Works by the landlord are set to commence next week with the store opening later in 2017.
In a transaction worth around £175m, BMO Real Estate Partners (BMO) acquired Parkgate Shopping in September 2015 from the Hercules Unit Trust (HUT).
Following new branding and signage, the owners have committed to making significant changes in the coming year with the further injection of over £5m of capital investment. Work is already on site with the construction of a new Costa Coffee drive-thru in the car park outside Wilko's and Pets at Home and this is due to open in July.
Further capital is being invested in the old Brantano unit to accommodate Holland & Barrett and Shoezone to Parkgate Shopping and these works are nearing completion on site. These sub-division works include the replacement of the outdated frontages with modern, double-height glazed frontages, new signage zones and improvements to pedestrian access to these units whilst opening up sightlines.
