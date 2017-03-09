News: Primark to open new Rotherham store

</div>

Images: BMO

Carolyn Sparshott, Asset Manager - Out of Town Retail at BMO Real Estate Partners, said: "We are passionate about Parkgate Shopping and ensuring it remains something that our local/loyal shoppers can be proud of."The arrival of Primark continues the success in bringing top retailers to Parkgate Shopping. This follows on from the redevelopment project for Nando’s and Subway, and continues the improvements to the retailer line-up (H&M, Card Factory and The Works) which were made during 2015/2016. With the arrival of Primark, Holland & Barrett, Shoezone and a new Costa Coffee Drive-thru in the next year, Parkgate Shopping continues to evolve and provide our shoppers with a first-class experience."