News: Tight timescale for Tech Centre takeover
By Tom Austen
Work on a proposed deal to acquire the AMP Technology Centre for the region continues as the deadline of the end of the month approaches.
Rothbiz revealed first that Rotherham Council was looking to purchase the building that provides incubation space on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
The deal, for around £7m, will see authority acquire the asset using unspent funding from the Sheffield City Region (SCR) Combined Authority. The Council said it would secure local ownership and control of the incubation space and deliver a long term economic asset for the SCR that will support the growth and competitiveness of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID).
Initially developed by Yorkshire Forward, the AMP Technology Centre is now operated by Creative Space Management on behalf of the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA). The centre has been designed to accommodate a range of manufacturing-related activities, from fledgling engineering and technology companies, to University spin-offs and subsidiaries of established companies.
