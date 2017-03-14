News: New housebuilder ensures progress at Waverley
By Tom Austen
Avant Homes has signed up to build a further 61 homes, the company's first, at the Waverley development in Rotherham.
Landowner and developer, Harworth Group plc has sold the eighth phase of engineered housing land at Waverley – totalling 4.7 acres – to Avant Homes in a deal worth £2.5m.
Avant Homes, the housebuilder formerly known as Gladedale Group, becomes the fourth housebuilder at Waverley, following on from the homes built by Barratt Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Harron Homes. Over 600 homes have been built over the past four years on the site which is Yorkshire's largest-ever brownfield redevelopment, with Harworth delivering a new community of 3,890 homes.
Plot HC5 was initially coming forward with Harron Homes as the housebuilder but new plans have been submitted for a range of dwellings on land formerley known as Highfield Commercial close to Marston's Winter Green pub. The development is to be known as Sorby Row.
Owen Michaelson, chief executive officer of Harworth Group plc, said: "We are delighted to welcome Avant to Waverley. Avant have a proven track record of delivering high-quality homes elsewhere in our portfolio and increasing the number of points of sale at the development matures the site – delivering further value and diversifying risk."
Advertisement
Landowner and developer, Harworth Group plc has sold the eighth phase of engineered housing land at Waverley – totalling 4.7 acres – to Avant Homes in a deal worth £2.5m.
Avant Homes, the housebuilder formerly known as Gladedale Group, becomes the fourth housebuilder at Waverley, following on from the homes built by Barratt Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Harron Homes. Over 600 homes have been built over the past four years on the site which is Yorkshire's largest-ever brownfield redevelopment, with Harworth delivering a new community of 3,890 homes.
Plot HC5 was initially coming forward with Harron Homes as the housebuilder but new plans have been submitted for a range of dwellings on land formerley known as Highfield Commercial close to Marston's Winter Green pub. The development is to be known as Sorby Row.
Owen Michaelson, chief executive officer of Harworth Group plc, said: "We are delighted to welcome Avant to Waverley. Avant have a proven track record of delivering high-quality homes elsewhere in our portfolio and increasing the number of points of sale at the development matures the site – delivering further value and diversifying risk."
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment