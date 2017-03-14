News: Rotherham motorway service area could create 300 jobs

</div>

Images: Applegreen

Eugene Moore, chief development director for Applegreen, said; "We are committed to creating new jobs for local people to boost local economies. Alongside that, we hope that there will be opportunities for increased business for local traders."Minimising our impact on the environment and the landscape is a priority for us and we will deliver this through great design. Our approach is to use new best practices to create service areas that are both welcoming, offer value and do not cause issues for our neighbours."The indicative plans include an amenity building, petrol forecourt area, 498 car parking spaces and 67 spaces for HGV vehicles. Applegreen has a number of strategic partnerships with international brands Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee as well as Greggs, Freshii and Chopstix. The business has its own food offer through "The Bakewell" café brand.Access to the site will be via a new entrance on the Rotherham side of the roundabout. Exit back onto the Junction 33 motorway for the majority of traffic is via a connecting slip road to the south of the site, which leads back to the Sheffield side of the roundabout.Applegreen will hold two community consultation events to present their proposals as part of a consultation exercise at the end of March.A planning application is expected to be submitted later this year.