News: Rotherham motorway service area could create 300 jobs

Applegreen plc, a major petrol forecourt retailer in the Republic of Ireland with a significant and growing presence in the UK, has committed to bring up to 300 new jobs to Rotherham as plans come forward for a new motorway service area (MSA).

Rothbiz revealed first that landowners and developers believe that their site at Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe in Rotherham is preferable to the site at Junction 35 at Smithy Wood in Sheffield where a long-running planning battle continues.

Applegreen said that its proposal will create some 300 new jobs and make good use of a vacant site on either side of the M1. The site, which is screened by a natural embankment from local communities, already has planning permission for two hotels and a petrol filling station.

Closely linked to a £45m plan to widen the Parkway to three lanes between the M1 and Catcliffe, the scheme locates HGV parking and amenities to the north of the M1 with customer parking and amenities for other motorway users to the south of the M1, via an underpass.

Local road improvements will increase traffic capacity on the existing Junction 33 roundabout and there is expected to be minimal traffic impact for local road users.

Eugene Moore, chief development director for Applegreen, said; "We are committed to creating new jobs for local people to boost local economies. Alongside that, we hope that there will be opportunities for increased business for local traders.

"Minimising our impact on the environment and the landscape is a priority for us and we will deliver this through great design. Our approach is to use new best practices to create service areas that are both welcoming, offer value and do not cause issues for our neighbours."

The indicative plans include an amenity building, petrol forecourt area, 498 car parking spaces and 67 spaces for HGV vehicles. Applegreen has a number of strategic partnerships with international brands Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee as well as Greggs, Freshii and Chopstix. The business has its own food offer through "The Bakewell" café brand.
Access to the site will be via a new entrance on the Rotherham side of the roundabout. Exit back onto the Junction 33 motorway for the majority of traffic is via a connecting slip road to the south of the site, which leads back to the Sheffield side of the roundabout.

Applegreen will hold two community consultation events to present their proposals as part of a consultation exercise at the end of March.

A planning application is expected to be submitted later this year.

Consultation website
Applegreen website

Images: Applegreen


