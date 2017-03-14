News: Rotherham motorway service area could create 300 jobs
By Tom Austen
Applegreen plc, a major petrol forecourt retailer in the Republic of Ireland with a significant and growing presence in the UK, has committed to bring up to 300 new jobs to Rotherham as plans come forward for a new motorway service area (MSA).
Rothbiz revealed first that landowners and developers believe that their site at Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe in Rotherham is preferable to the site at Junction 35 at Smithy Wood in Sheffield where a long-running planning battle continues.
Applegreen said that its proposal will create some 300 new jobs and make good use of a vacant site on either side of the M1. The site, which is screened by a natural embankment from local communities, already has planning permission for two hotels and a petrol filling station.
Closely linked to a £45m plan to widen the Parkway to three lanes between the M1 and Catcliffe, the scheme locates HGV parking and amenities to the north of the M1 with customer parking and amenities for other motorway users to the south of the M1, via an underpass.
Local road improvements will increase traffic capacity on the existing Junction 33 roundabout and there is expected to be minimal traffic impact for local road users.
