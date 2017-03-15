News: Jaded Heart opens in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
A young entrepreneur has brought her range of relaxing products into Rotherham town centre as another independent retailer opens its heart.
Jordan Mangnall launched her bath, body and clothing business Jaded Heart just 13 months ago after finishing college and taking a gap year whilst studying a Social Media and Marketing apprenticeship. Whilst Jordan's love for aromatherapy and relaxation has been ever present, it was during a period of extreme anxiety and depression when the idea of selling scented goodies to the masses was born.
With a desire to enable people to buy affordable aromatherapy and relaxation products easier than ever before, the 20 year old from East Herringthorpe began selling bath bombs and candles at events and markets in Sheffield, Barnsley, Leeds and Sleaford to name a few.
Last year, after receiving free business help and advice via the Rotherham Youth Enterprise (RYE) programme, Jordan gained a stall at the Rotherham Show and was awarded with a £100 prize from the Mayor of London Lindsay Pitchley for having the best stand within the RYE tent.
Now Jordan has brought her business to Rotherham town centre after securing business premises on Moorgate Street, where she has sourced a comprehensive range of bath and body products as well as alternative clothing, candles, incense and official Harry Potter merchandise.
Advertisement Jordan Mangnall, Founder of Jaded Heart (pictured at the store opening with the mayor), said: "I have always had a passion for aromatherapy and relaxation products and as a teenager I would spend a ridiculous amount of money on bath bombs and candles. I discovered whenever I was feeling anxious and needed to relax, the first thing I would do was run a bath and fill it with any product I could find!
"During my gap year and after I had left my apprenticeship, I realised that I wanted to help people access affordable yet luxurious products to help them relax in the way it helped me when I was at one of my lowest points. I simply asked my Mum what she thought of the idea then set to work contacting suppliers, setting up a website and registering to attend markets up and down the country.
"When I heard about the Rotherham Youth Enterprise, I was ready to take the next step on my business journey and knew I wanted to open a shop one day. My advisor, Darren McDool, has been a great support and helped me to prepare a business plan, win the grant from Tata Steel and secure my first business property. My mum has also been an integral part of this whole journey. Without her support, I wouldn't be where I am today, opening my first store at 20 years old!"
Jaded Heart website
RYE website
Images: Jaded Heart / Facebook
