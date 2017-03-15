News: Beatson Clark bags export bottle deal
By Tom Austen
Rotherham glass manufacturer Beatson Clark has supplied eye-catching beer bottles for an Irish craft brewery.
The Greasborough Road firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.
9 White Deer started brewing in County Cork in 2013. Its owners Gordon Lucey and Don O'Leary set up the brewery to try to introduce a greater range of quality beers to the Irish market.
The brewery now takes both a 500ml standard amber beer bottle from Beatson Clark for its own contract bottling line and an embossed standard beer bottle for its own range of beers.
The contract was arranged through Dublin-based packaging specialists The Packaging Centre, who could see how Beatson Clark's embossing options were a perfect fit for 9 White Deer.
Gordon Lucey, founder of 9 White Deer, said: "The first thing breweries do as they grow is get custom printed caps, and then they want to go to the next level and bring out their own embossed bottle.
"We gave Beatson Clark our logo and they came up with an embossed prototype that we were happy with. When we looked at the figures it was a no-brainer to be honest."
The customised version of the bottle has the brewery's white stag logo embossed on the neck and the words "9 White Deer" embossed around the shoulder.
Charlotte Taylor, marketing manager at Beatson Clark, said: "Because the embossed bottle is a customised version of our standard 500ml BC beer bottle it fits on the brewery's filling line with no need for change parts, saving both time and money.
"We can offer this service of customising standard bottles by adding embossing onto the finish moulds for production runs as low as 150,000 units. This reduces the cost of the moulds by more than half and gives the brewery a unique bottle design which really helps the brand to stand out on the shelf."
9 White Deer's range of gluten-free beers launching in the new bottles include Stag Saor (saor is Irish for "free"), a German-style Kölsch, a pale ale, an Irish red ale, an India Pale Ale and a double chocolate stout.
Beatson Clark website
Images: Beatson Clark
Beatson Clark website
Images: Beatson Clark
