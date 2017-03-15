News: Housing could replace Rotherham Court buildings

</div>

In approving the recommendations to go ahead with the deal, Commissioner Kenny said: "I think it is important to say that this was a piece of land that was originally owned by the Council, and the Council did financially contribute to the construction of the Magistrates' Court some many years ago. So I think that the Council needs to be commended for putting an application through to the MOJ [Ministry of Justice] and persuading them to allow us to take this property back.



"It is a strategic site, next to Forge Island, and directly runs into the railway station so I think it would be an excellent acquisition.



"Because of the pace that we are going, there are some issues raised but those matters are being dealt with on a daily basis as we progress, and I'm sure that those matters can be resolved."



One issue is that, due to the tight timescales, the Council will be unable to carry out the usual level of due diligence over legal issues and covenants before the deal is concluded.



