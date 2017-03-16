News: Woodhouse Link back on the market

</div>

Images: GVA

Real estate adviser GVA has now been instructed to bring two remaining plots of land to the market which extend to around 2.98 and 5.26 acres. Outline permission was secured in 2009 for a mixed use development comprising A3/A4 (restaurant/pub), C1 (hotel), B1 (business), B2 (general industrial) and B8 (storage and distribution) uses.Rob Oliver, director at the Leeds office of GVA, said: "Woodhouse Link is a very well located employment site, and the two plots offer the opportunity to develop units of varying sizes."Frustratingly, development and marketing went on hold when this site was on the proposed HS2 route, but thankfully it now appears that the route has been moved east of our site."Despite not actively marketing the sites during this period, occupiers have regularly enquired after the site, but we have been unable to take those further."I am now in talks with a number of developers who are interested in the plots, and look forward to seeing the remainder of the scheme developed in due course."Following a period of consultation, a final decision on the HS2 route through South Yorkshire is set to be made later this year.