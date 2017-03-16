News: Woodhouse Link back on the market
By Tom Austen
The remainder of an employment site in Rotherham that was "sterilised" by HS2 proposals has been brought back to the market as the Government is minded to accept revised proposals that move the route through South Yorkshire.
Home Décor Innovations, one of the leading suppliers of floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and associated storage systems in Europe, had only just opened its 110,000 sq ft state-of-the-art factory at Woodhouse Link, when in 2013, HS2 announced that a route for the high speed line to a station at Meadowhall would cut straight through the site, which is just inside the Rotherham borough.
Developer Woodhouse Link LLP (a joint venture partnership with JF Finnegan and Laycast Ltd) undertook a complete demolition and remediation programme to facilitate a brand new industrial and distribution park on the site of a former foundry.
