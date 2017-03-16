News: Teenage Market taking place in Rotherham





Supported by Rotherham Youth Enterprise, Rotherham Council and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the Teenage Market will take place on Effingham Street on May 27 and young people aged 13-25 from across the borough are being invited to get involved and showcase their talents and entrepreneurial spirit.



Effingham Street hosts the borough's Tuesday street market which was successful in the Best Large Outdoor Market category in 2016 at the national competition run by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA).



The market will run from 10am - 4pm on Saturday and is completely free to take part in. Entrants don't have to be an established trader or performer either.



Advertisement Supported by Rotherham Youth Enterprise, Rotherham Council and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the Teenage Market will take place on Effingham Street on May 27 and young people aged 13-25 from across the borough are being invited to get involved and showcase their talents and entrepreneurial spirit.Effingham Street hosts the borough's Tuesday street market which was successful in the Best Large Outdoor Market category in 2016 at the national competition run by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA).The market will run from 10am - 4pm on Saturday and is completely free to take part in. Entrants don't have to be an established trader or performer either. The Teenage Market was created when teenage brothers Tom and Joe Barratt decided that there should be a specialist market designed specifically for the large population of young people in their hometown of Stockport. It is now running in over thirty locations across the UK, giving local young people the chance to actively engage and take part in events in their town or city.



The event builds on the work of projects such as the Maker's Emporium on Rotherham's award-winning High Street where the former Snafu rock bar was transformed in 2014 and now offers low-cost shared and professionally-managed retail space to a mixture of makers, crafters, artists and designers.



Funded by the High Street Renewal Award and delivered in partnership between the Council, The Source Skills Academy and Rotherham Youth Enterprise, the Emporium supports new start-businesses looking to trade for the first time, raise awareness of their products and letts them see for themselves what it takes to run their own business.



The FSB worked to bring The Teenage Market to Sheffield last year and Rotherham and Doncaster events are taking place in May this year.



Andrew Flower, chairman of the FSB in South Yorkshire, said: "We are delighted to invite all young entrepreneurs and performers to help create two great events for our town centres. The vibrancy and excitement that young people generate will bring a festival atmosphere to their host town centres. They are completely FREE to take part in and we hope that traders will take away large amounts of cash. Participants don’t have to be established traders or performers either.



"We hope that through these important events, a whole new generation of entrepreneurs is discovered. The Teenage Markets offer a vital opportunity for young traders to experience face-to-face selling for the first time. Having the ability and confidence to make a sales pitch is an invaluable attribute for any teenager who fancies a career in business. Here's a chance for them to hone their pitch and perfect their selling skills.



"We're also looking for young performers to entertain the crowds. Who knows – we may discover the next "X Factor" winner even before Simon Cowell gets a look-in!"



For details on how to take part in the Rotherham event, visit the



Images: Teenage Market The Teenage Market was created when teenage brothers Tom and Joe Barratt decided that there should be a specialist market designed specifically for the large population of young people in their hometown of Stockport. It is now running in over thirty locations across the UK, giving local young people the chance to actively engage and take part in events in their town or city.The event builds on the work of projects such as the Maker's Emporium on Rotherham's award-winning High Street where the former Snafu rock bar was transformed in 2014 and now offers low-cost shared and professionally-managed retail space to a mixture of makers, crafters, artists and designers.Funded by the High Street Renewal Award and delivered in partnership between the Council, The Source Skills Academy and Rotherham Youth Enterprise, the Emporium supports new start-businesses looking to trade for the first time, raise awareness of their products and letts them see for themselves what it takes to run their own business.The FSB worked to bring The Teenage Market to Sheffield last year and Rotherham and Doncaster events are taking place in May this year.Andrew Flower, chairman of the FSB in South Yorkshire, said: "We are delighted to invite all young entrepreneurs and performers to help create two great events for our town centres. The vibrancy and excitement that young people generate will bring a festival atmosphere to their host town centres. They are completely FREE to take part in and we hope that traders will take away large amounts of cash. Participants don’t have to be established traders or performers either."We hope that through these important events, a whole new generation of entrepreneurs is discovered. The Teenage Markets offer a vital opportunity for young traders to experience face-to-face selling for the first time. Having the ability and confidence to make a sales pitch is an invaluable attribute for any teenager who fancies a career in business. Here's a chance for them to hone their pitch and perfect their selling skills."We're also looking for young performers to entertain the crowds. Who knows – we may discover the next "X Factor" winner even before Simon Cowell gets a look-in!"For details on how to take part in the Rotherham event, visit the Teenage Market website.

National initiative, The Teenage Market, is setting out its stall in Rotherham next month, offering enterprising traders and performers free pitches on a prime shopping street in Rotherham town centre.