News: Eyesore buildings on Council radar
By Tom Austen
"I might drive the bulldozer myself." That's the strength of feeling of the Rotherham councillor responsible for jobs and the economy on the two large burnt out buildings on Corporation Street in Rotherham town centre that the Council is trying to acquire.
On the key route through town, the former Envy nightclub building, which suffered a malicious fire in 2007, and Muskaan restaurant, which was closed after a fire in 2011, have been left empty ever since, and whilst not structurally unsafe, the buildings are widely acknowledged to be an eyesore.
Responding to a question at a recent council meeting, Cllr. Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: "In terms of the properties on Corporation Street, there's nobody that feels the people of Rotherham's pain more than me. They are an absolute nightmare when you come in [to town].
"Unfortunately you are very limited on what you can do if a property is deemed safe - and we've had it inspected and it is deemed safe. There's nothing you can do unless you have a plan for that building and you can put a CPO (compulsory purchase order) into process.
