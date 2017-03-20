News: Manufacturers meet future workforce at Get Up To Speed





The annual event returns to Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham this year and is designed for young people, their families and teachers to see some of the UK's best innovations first hand, hear from and talk to those involved in their success and learn about the future of the sector and its evolution through technology.



One of 2017's sponsors AESSEAL plc in Rotherham, met Kate Richardson, 29, from Doncaster who is now a test house engineer at the Templeborough firm. She came to Get up to Speed four years ago where she was introduced to AESSEAL, which manufactures seals to stop leakage of harmful liquids and gases into the environment for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals. She undertook a machining based apprenticeship before moving into a more commercial role.



Four years ago, Kate left Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Art, but had an interest in metal work and fabrication. She had grown up on a farm but wanted something more hands on and practical. She attended GUTS and spoke to AESSEAL's production and personnel director and began her apprenticeship with a mixture of work in the workshop and commercial sales office. As a test house engineer, Kate who is now involved in product development and handling customer orders.



Callum Tingle, 18, a former pupil of St Bernard's Catholic High School in Rotherham, came to GUTS in 2014 and arranged work experience with Richard Cook of Castings Technology International (Cti) in Rotherham after showing him his portfolio of work.



The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing acquired internationally renowned Cti and Titanium Castings (UK) Ltd, the subsidiary that manufactures castings from titanium alloys, in 2013. Also based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Cti is a member-based organisation with unrivalled capabilities in casting design, materials development and selection, specifications, manufacturing technologies, quality control, testing and performance.



In August after finishing school Callum joined Cti as an apprentice. As part of his apprenticeship he did one day in sales, two days in quality, one day in the laboratory and one day in college (AMRC Training Centre, partnered with Barnsley College). Having started in the commercial department in August 2014, Callum discovered an interest in the Quality department, and moved across full time into Quality in January along with receiving a promotion. Callum completed a BTEC level 3 diploma in Manufacturing and Engineering and has carried out a work based project on research and testing for six months looking at process improvement within the business.



GUTS is free to attend and takes place on Wednesday April 26 at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham, the doors open between 10 am to 6 pm, and people can simply come along and register on the day.



A range of the region's top companies in the manufacturing sector will be looking for future talent at the Get Up To Speed (GUTS) event in Rotherham next month.