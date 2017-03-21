Tuesday, March 21, 2017

News: New manager at SteelPhalt

Rotherham road surface specialist, Steelphalt, has promoted Carl Brown as its new senior operations manager.

SteelPhalt - part of the Harsco group of companies - has been developing and manufacturing high performance asphalt products for the UK road making industry since the 1960s.

Brown, who is 33 and lives in Rotherham, has been with Harsco since leaving the Royal Navy in 2003, working his way up from team leader to management.

He has worked at Harsco sites around the country in many different roles and will now primarily be based at the Harsco Metals site in Aldwarke and at the SteelPhalt site at Templeborough.

Carl Brown, senior operations manager at Steelphalt (pictured), said: "Having worked in many different parts of the Harsco operation, I am very pleased now to be taking on this new challenge."

Dean Raynor, Commercial Manager at SteeplPhalt, added: "Carl has already proved himself to be an invaluable member of the team. This new role is an important one for the company as we enter a new phase of development and it is one that we know will suit him perfectly."

The SteelPhalt plant converts steel slag into a surface course for road making. It achieves high skid resistance - enhancing road safety for both drivers and pedestrians - and maintains it throughout the whole life of the road, also avoiding the use of quarried materials and the landfill of residual slag product.

The exceptional strength and durability of steel slag extends the life of the road and lengthens road maintenance intervals for resurfacing.

Steelphalt website

Images: Steelphalt


