News: New manager at SteelPhalt
By Tom Austen
Rotherham road surface specialist, Steelphalt, has promoted Carl Brown as its new senior operations manager.
SteelPhalt - part of the Harsco group of companies - has been developing and manufacturing high performance asphalt products for the UK road making industry since the 1960s.
Brown, who is 33 and lives in Rotherham, has been with Harsco since leaving the Royal Navy in 2003, working his way up from team leader to management.
He has worked at Harsco sites around the country in many different roles and will now primarily be based at the Harsco Metals site in Aldwarke and at the SteelPhalt site at Templeborough.
Advertisement
Carl Brown, senior operations manager at Steelphalt (pictured), said: "Having worked in many different parts of the Harsco operation, I am very pleased now to be taking on this new challenge."
Dean Raynor, Commercial Manager at SteeplPhalt, added: "Carl has already proved himself to be an invaluable member of the team. This new role is an important one for the company as we enter a new phase of development and it is one that we know will suit him perfectly."
The exceptional strength and durability of steel slag extends the life of the road and lengthens road maintenance intervals for resurfacing.
Steelphalt website
Images: Steelphalt
SteelPhalt - part of the Harsco group of companies - has been developing and manufacturing high performance asphalt products for the UK road making industry since the 1960s.
Brown, who is 33 and lives in Rotherham, has been with Harsco since leaving the Royal Navy in 2003, working his way up from team leader to management.
He has worked at Harsco sites around the country in many different roles and will now primarily be based at the Harsco Metals site in Aldwarke and at the SteelPhalt site at Templeborough.
Advertisement
Carl Brown, senior operations manager at Steelphalt (pictured), said: "Having worked in many different parts of the Harsco operation, I am very pleased now to be taking on this new challenge."
Dean Raynor, Commercial Manager at SteeplPhalt, added: "Carl has already proved himself to be an invaluable member of the team. This new role is an important one for the company as we enter a new phase of development and it is one that we know will suit him perfectly."
The exceptional strength and durability of steel slag extends the life of the road and lengthens road maintenance intervals for resurfacing.
Steelphalt website
Images: Steelphalt
0 comments:
Post a Comment