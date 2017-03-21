News: Beatson Clark updates Hendo's bottle
By Tom Austen
Beatson Clark and Henderson's, two long-established South Yorkshire businesses have worked together to create a lighter, more environmentally friendly glass bottle.
Beaton Clark has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.
Henderson's Relish – known locally as Hendo's – has been made in Sheffield since 1885. The comedian Tom Wrigglesworth said that while "outsiders" think it is Sheffield's answer to Worcestershire sauce, Sheffielders think it is the answer to everything.
The family firm called on experts at Beatson Clark who have produced new glass packaging that contains 30% recycled material, with up to 10% collected locally and processed in onsite recycling plant at Greasborough Road.
The bottle has "Henderson's Relish" embossed above its signature label and "Henderson's Sheffield" on the base, a redesign that honours the memory of historic Henderson's bottles from the early years of the last century.
The embossing was created using Beatson Clark's state-of-the-art sculpting software. This allows the company to create complex designs and replicate them perfectly in the finish moulds, which results in a high-quality, well-defined and consistent embossing.
Chris Palmer, business development manager at Beatson Clark, said: "We are always very pleased to work with local businesses, and to design and manufacture a bespoke bottle for such a well known local brand as Henderson's was a real pleasure."
"This is a great example of closed loop manufacturing because we recycle local domestic waste at our on-site recycling plant and re-use the glass to make new bottles and jars.
"Henderson's has a long heritage and we think it’s fitting that the new embossed bottle we designed pays tribute to the brand's history."
Beatson Clark website
Images: Beatson Clark
Beatson Clark website
Images: Beatson Clark
