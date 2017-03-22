News: Todwick North site set to stay in Green Belt

</div>

Images: Wyndthorpe Developments / DLP

The Council had hoped that the site, which is known in the plan as E16 and located close to the new roundabout on the A57, would be available for development in years 11-15 of the plan period.The Council's statement said: "The site is located to provide a strategic inward investment opportunity for Rotherham. Rotherham currently lacks the number of major, straightforward to develop sites which it needs to re-capture the employment growth."E16 has been identified as having potential to help attract major inward investment into Rotherham and the City Region, and deliver a premium business park with opportunities for high quality development."Masterplans for the site show that approximately 955,000 to 1.135m sq ft of business space can be formed on site - enough to bring an estimated minimum of 1,500 jobs.Site promoters, Wyndthorpe Developments Ltd, which had selected a leading development company as a partner in the proposed scheme, said in its representations: "The site is a large deliverable employment site next to the A57, which provides a major inward investment opportunity, capable of providing 30.05 hectares of employment land within the plan period. Such development here is vital to ensure Rotherham can meet its employment needs, and the aims of the Rotherham Economic Growth Plan."The inspector concluded: "This site, together with other areas of land around Todwick, makes a significant contribution to preventing the neighbouring settlement groupings of Dinnington / Anston / Laughton Common and Wales / Kiveton Park from merging into one another. Furthermore development of this extensive area of farmland would constitute encroachment into the countryside and cause severe damage to the attractive rural character of the local area. Consequently the allocation is not justified and is not consistent with national policy."The inspector has made a number of "Main Modifications" considered necessary to make the Rotherham Site and Policies Plan (RSPP) sound. The Council will need to come back with its own modifications following the recommendations.