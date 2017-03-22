News: Todwick North site set to stay in Green Belt
By Tom Austen
A proposal to create a new business park in Rotherham that would be home to thousands of jobs has taken a knock back after a planning inspector disagreed with the Council and wants the site to remain in the Green Belt.
Around 30 hectares of agricultural land at Todwick was put forward as part of the Council's Local Plan. It was the major new site being put forward since the borough's employment land was last examined.
Identified as "Todwick North," the site was put forward for new offices and new commercial floorspace in the general industrial planning class, as well as the potential for some storage and distribution uses. It is hoped it will "attract major inward investment by accommodating one or more large users or through the development of smaller plots which comprise a high quality business park."
However, following consultation and examination hearings on the Local Plan, the planning inspector, Christopher Anstey wants the business allocation deleting and for the site to be retained in the Green Belt.
However, following consultation and examination hearings on the Local Plan, the planning inspector, Christopher Anstey wants the business allocation deleting and for the site to be retained in the Green Belt.
