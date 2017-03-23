News: Historic Rotherham building up for auction
By Tom Austen
A prominent corner building at the foot of Rotherham town centre's regenerated High Street is set to go under the hammer next week.
38-40 College Street comprises a three storey, self contained building with a Portland Stone façade and went up for sale with Sheffield advisors, Commercial Property Partners last year.
Given a guide price of £150,000 - £200,000, the property is now set to be sold at auction with leading firm, Acuitus.
Totaling nearly 11,000 sq ft, the building is currently home to Eastwood Domestics in the 2,500 sq ft High Street unit and the 4,000 sq ft unit is home to That's Entertainment selling CDs, DVDs, video games and mobile phones. The second floor has its own entrance and was the home of Central Snooker Club, a club with an 80 year history.
