News: Historic Rotherham building up for auction

Images: Acuitus

Described as a "prominent town centre retail investment" the freehold is being sold on behalf of receivers - Moorfields.The building is on Rotherham Civic Society's local list which compiles properties of architectural or historic interest. The society states that: "No.2 High Street had been purchased by Montague Burton Ltd in 1926 with a view to expanding its presence in Rotherham. Following discussions with the Rotherham Corporation it became apparent that, due to the highway authority's plans to ease the College Street / High Street corner, Nos. 4 & 6 would need to be acquired in order to provide a site of sufficient size for Burton's new premises."In December 1929 the company's proposals for the new store were approved and the old property was demolished. The new building, designed by Harry Wilson, Architect, of Roundhay in Leeds was completed in 1931."A number of uses have been recorded since then including Hart's wallpaper shop, Peter Lord's shoe shop and a ballroom / dance hall above.Rotherham High Street has seen the restoration of 13 key properties thanks to a total of a £4.7m investment from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), Rotherham Council and the property owners.