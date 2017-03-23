News: Mentoring service to support new entrepreneurs





In association with the Launchpad, part of the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub's support for new businesses, the Mentoring programme has been developed to offer new business owners support and guidance during the first two years of their business journey.



Advertisement In association with the Launchpad, part of the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub's support for new businesses, the Mentoring programme has been developed to offer new business owners support and guidance during the first two years of their business journey. Irshad Akbar, business mentoring manager at Launchpad, said: "Launching a business can be a daunting time for new entrepreneurs, who often find themselves feeling isolated and unsure where to get the right advice to develop their business ideas. Launchpad’s mentoring programme provides the opportunity to collaborate, share best practice and perhaps most importantly of all, learn from individuals who once stood in their shoes.



"Working as a mentor can be an extremely rewarding experience for all concerned and we hope this event will encourage existing business owners to support those taking the first steps on their own business journey."



Designed to equip new and would-be entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in business, Launchpad is the Growth Hub's key business support programme for new businesses. A £4m initiative across the city region being led by the award winning team at Enterprising Barnsley, in partnership with the Princes Trust, RiDO and several other key partners across the whole of the region.



Launchpad offers specialist support, and includes networking events, workshops, coaching and one to one mentoring.



It is funded through the European Union Regional Development Fund and delivered throughout the Sheffield City Region by local authorities and The Princes Trust. Pre-start businesses and SMEs which have been trading for 2 years or less in the Sheffield City Region are eligible for free support and mentoring.



SCR Mentoring Facebook page

SCR Growth Hub website



Images: SCR Growth Hub Irshad Akbar, business mentoring manager at Launchpad, said: "Launching a business can be a daunting time for new entrepreneurs, who often find themselves feeling isolated and unsure where to get the right advice to develop their business ideas. Launchpad’s mentoring programme provides the opportunity to collaborate, share best practice and perhaps most importantly of all, learn from individuals who once stood in their shoes."Working as a mentor can be an extremely rewarding experience for all concerned and we hope this event will encourage existing business owners to support those taking the first steps on their own business journey."Designed to equip new and would-be entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in business, Launchpad is the Growth Hub's key business support programme for new businesses. A £4m initiative across the city region being led by the award winning team at Enterprising Barnsley, in partnership with the Princes Trust, RiDO and several other key partners across the whole of the region.Launchpad offers specialist support, and includes networking events, workshops, coaching and one to one mentoring.It is funded through the European Union Regional Development Fund and delivered throughout the Sheffield City Region by local authorities and The Princes Trust. Pre-start businesses and SMEs which have been trading for 2 years or less in the Sheffield City Region are eligible for free support and mentoring.

Experienced business owners are invited to lend a helping hand to budding entrepreneurs and individuals who are thinking of running their own business.Launched recently, the scheme aims to give the region's most experienced entrepreneurs and business leaders the opportunity to mentor the next generation of Start Ups.