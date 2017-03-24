News: Monty's charity drive benefits Rotherham Hospice
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Hospice's care in the community teams are streets ahead thanks to a big-hearted motor dealer.
Monty's of Sheffield Suzuki have donated the use of a brand new car worth £12,500 which will enable the Hospice's community care teams to have free motoring for a year.
The only adult hospice in Rotherham for the people of Rotherham, Rotherham Hospice is an independent charity and must raise significant sums of money each year in order to pay for the quality care provided free of charge to patients, their families and carers. The charity needs £5m a year with half of that needed to be raised each year through voluntary support.
The donated vehicle will be used on thousands of visits to patients across the borough by the Hospice at Home team, a rapid response service which supports patients and their families in their home or care home.
The service runs 24 hour a day, seven days a week and also provides a supportive follow up service for patients who are discharged from the Hospice Inpatient Unit or Hospital Palliative Care Team.
In 2015, the Community Team's Hospice At Home staff attended 667 patients last year made 8,897 visits to patients who wanted to remain at home - and the numbers of patients are expected to expand for this year.
Christopher Duff, chief executive of Rotherham Hospice, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Monty's of Sheffield. It makes a huge difference to the Hospice.
"Our Hospice At Home team provide an extremely valuable service and is on the road constantly. Our current car had been damaged and finding the funds to replace it would have meant more pressure on our fundraising team."
The Monty's Motors dealership, based at 288 Penistone Road, Sheffield, have emblazoned the five-door Suzuki Ignis with the Hospice logo as well as its own, so other drivers will be able to spot that a hospice worker is on their way to someone in need.
Carl Winter, dealer principal at Monty's Sheffield, said: "We are so delighted to be able to assist the Hospice in helping to care for the hundreds of people who want to stay at home as long as possible when they are ill.
"This is a new charity venture for us but we hope that this starts a long relationship between us and Rotherham Hospice.
"It's all down to our MD Chris Hunsley. He knew a member of staff at Rotherham Hospice, who explained to him how much money has to be raised every year to provide care for Rotherham people near the end of their lives. Chris immediately wanted to help."
Rotherham Hospice website
Monty's of Sheffield website
Images: Rotherham Hospice
Rotherham Hospice website
Monty's of Sheffield website
Images: Rotherham Hospice
