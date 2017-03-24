News: Rural Rotherham business named "British Champion"
By Tom Austen
Lawns Farm Shop and Morthen Milk in Rotherham has been named as a "British Champion," picking up a prestigious rural business award from the Countryside Alliance.
The 2016 Countryside Alliance Awards are run by the membership organisation that aims to protect rural life and were handed out by the Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom MP at a Parliamentary reception this week. Businesses from across England and Wales, who had already won their regional title, came to Westminster to find out if they had taken the national title.
Now run by four brothers of the Ross family in the small Rotherham village of Morthern, Lawns sells home grown food and locally sourced produce as well as milk from its own on site dairy.
Having won the regional title, the business went on to win the national title in the local food / drink category.
Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said: "This third-generation farm really impressed the judges, not least by its location, close to two huge motorways, which can be seen from the farm.
"The 2014 crisis in milk prices necessitated many changes for what was then predominantly a dairy farm, but realising that if the cows were to continue to be at the farm, change was needed. Action was taken, first by opening a farm shop to sell locally produced food and setting up a dairy to produce, bottle and deliver their own milk locally."
The ethos of the business is to provide high quality produce, direct from the producer with authenticity, traceability and sustainability. Education is also central to the Lawns Farm Shop mission, and a number of open days are held each year honouring the fine traditions of piglet racing, welly wanging and afternoon tea.
