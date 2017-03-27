News: McLaren submits plans for £50m facility in Rotherham

</div>

Images: McLaren / Harris Partnership

Construction on the facility is due to start this year with the first pre-production chassis, built using trial manufacturing processes in the nearby Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, expected to be delivered to the McLaren Technology Centre in the second half of 2017. Full production at the facility will begin by 2020.The site is within the Sheffield City Region Enterprise Zone which means that businesses benefit from fast-track planning alongside business rate relief and enhanced capital allowances.The plans state: "The proposals offer an exciting opportunity to the area that will further enhance the AMP and continue to assist in the economic development and regeneration of this area including the wider AMID."The Sheffield-Rotherham Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) has the aim of developing Europe's largest research-led advanced manufacturing cluster where leading names like McLaren, Roll-Royce and Boeing, work alongside local innovators and research institutions.