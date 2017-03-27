News: McLaren submits plans for £50m facility in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted for supercar manufacturer, McLaren's new £50m, 75,000 sq ft factory on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last month that a space is being readied on the UK's premier advanced manufacturing park for a multimillion pound Composites Technology Centre responsible for the development and manufacturing of advanced carbon fibre chassis for McLaren Automotive's supercars.
Drawn up by Barton Willmore and The Harris Partnership, the plans show that a purpose-built facility for McLaren is being created on a 1.98 hectare site off Whittle Way where developers, Harworth Estates are preparing for the next commercial development - AMPlify, 460,000 sq ft of prime space on the AMP.
The site has recently been engineered to form a number of flat plateaus and McLaren's proposed development includes the creation of a single 75,000 sq ft building for B1, B2 and B8 uses (including ancillary B1a Offices) along with associated access, parking, and servicing, landscaping and other infrastructure.
