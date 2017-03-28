News: Wentworth deal "a triumph against all the odds"
By Tom Austen
The acquisition of Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham for £7m by a charitable trust represents a "third way" in the chequered ownership history of the Grade I listed mansion.
Despite the best efforts of two public sector owners and two private owners, of the UK's most interesting and important country houses has ultimately proved too expensive for either the public or the private sector to maintain. In 2012, working with entrepreneurs Kit Martin and Roger Tempest, SAVE Britain's Heritage (SAVE), the campaign group for historic buildings, therefore devised a third way, which involves a variety of compatible uses generating income to keep the listed buildings in repair, with the mansion placed in a charitable trust to maximise fundraising potential.
It culminated in the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT) finally completing the deal for the house, follies and 83 acres from the Newbold family after five years of complex work and lawyers advising that the deal was so complicated it could never normally be done.
