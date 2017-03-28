News: Rotherham-based Macalloy back at the FIFA World Cup
By Tom Austen
Rotherham manufacturer, Macalloy is heading back to the FIFA World Cup, working on stadium projects for tournament hosts, Russia and Qatar.
Dinnington-based Macalloy are world leaders in design, manufacture and supply of threaded bar and cable systems to engineering and construction projects across the globe. Approximately 80% of the company's turnover is from export.
Barclays has provided both term debt and working capital to Macalloy, which employs over 90 staff, in a bid to further boost exports. Turnover for the current year is expected to exceed £11m.
Peter Hoy, chief executive officer of Macalloy, said: "We've been trading successfully overseas for some time now but we're always looking for new projects and the funding from Barclays has enabled us to finalise an exciting deal working on Russia stadia in time for the World Cup 2018.
"We are delighted to be involved with five of the Stadia and we are now planning ahead to 2022 and Qatar. We have already completed the refurbishment of the Al Khalifa stadium where we were first involved with the renovation in 2006 and the Asian games.
"We are now seeing enquiries for the remaining stadia both refurbishments and new builds and are hoping that our experience working on the 2018 stadia will be an excellent reference for future work."
Macalloy has a history with the most widely viewed and followed sporting event in the world having supplied its threaded bar and cable systems to the Soccer City Stadium, the centrepiece to the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and the venue for the final. The Olympia Stadion in Berlin, the venue for the 2006 World Cup final, used approximately 100t of galvanised Macalloy 460 tie rods to act as bracing within the steel work supporting the main membrane roof structure.
Often selected by architects for there aesthetic appeal, innovative products from Macalloy are used to provide strength in bridges, airports and buildings including the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai and the Marina Bay Sands development in Singapore.
Other stadia strengthened by Macalloy include the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, the redeveloped Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida and the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
"This deal is pivotal for the business and I hope we see more South Yorkshire businesses taking advantage of overseas trading, expanding for the future which in turn will benefit the economy and create more jobs locally."
Macalloy moved to the former Rotherham colliery site at Dinnington from Sheffield in November 2006 as part of their continued expansion.
Images: Crocus Group
