News: £12.5m loan for Rotherham bus station refurb
By Tom Austen
The Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA) is preparing to borrow £12.5m so that the long-awaited refurbishment of Rotherham Interchange in the town centre can be carried out.
Partners decided last year to focus on refurbishing the car park and bus station rather than a large scale redevelopment. Opened in 1971, the multi storey car park has since developed widespread defects. It is underutilised and "nearing the point of being beyond economic repair." The bus station, which has associated public safety issues, suffered a fire in 2016 which caused significant damage.
Plans were approved in 2014 for the detailed design of the renovation and re-cladding of the four-storey car park. However, the start date of the refurbishment was delayed following a decision to further investigate alternative development options on the site.
