News: Metalysis open Materials Discovery Centre in Rotherham





The Manvers company holds the worldwide exploitation rights to the FCC Cambridge process which sees specialist powder metals created in a simple, cost effective process with significant environmental benefits. It is in the process of commercialising the technology to produce titanium, tantalum, and related high value alloys. These are used increasingly by major worldwide industries such as aerospace, marine, medical, chemical, automotive and electronics.



Backed by investors and grants, the Cambridge University spin out secured £20m of investment last year and at its new Materials Discovery Centre, Metalysis will carry out bespoke, commercial R&D projects to produce exotic metal powders for high performance alloys in the aerospace and automotive industries.



More than 200 company executives, researchers, scientists, politicians and financiers visited the Materials Discovery Centre to learn more.



Metalysis held an exhibition within the factory and mapped out its ambitious plans for further growth.



Metalysis has committed approximately £10m to creating the Materials Discovery Centre on the AMP and at its Materials Manufacture Centre in Manvers, where the company is completing its "Generation 4" technological expansion, taking production capability to new levels. Following later this year is "Generation 5" - manufacturing options for thousands of tonnes per annum of high value metal alloy powders.



Post expansion, Metalysis will employ at least 100 people across its South Yorkshire sites and recruitment is underway. The workforce will receive its first boost in May when four traineeships begin, and talks are ongoing to create local apprenticeships, adding to its operations, R&D, analytical services and administration business functions. Metalysis will also continue its tradition of creating work placement opportunities and supporting school career activities for science, technology, engineering and maths students from local secondary schools, having last year created four positions.



Douglas Caster, chairman of Metalysis, said: "We are very proud to be part of the UK's fourth industrial revolution and we do so with responsibility and optimism. We have a truly unique, patented technology that can produce highly desired metals and novel alloys which have historically been considered too difficult, or too exotic and costly. The UK stands to benefit from our world-leading, transformational process and I am very excited to seeing what the coming decade will bring for Metalysis."



Last week, a new R&D partnership was announced with Mkango Resources Ltd, a Canadian listed mineral exploration and development company, to develop 3D printed rare earth magnets for electric vehicles. Metalysis is also working on major development projects with aerospace experts, GKN and German car maker, VW.



"Using the deep talent base around Sheffield University and AMRC, fantastic and capable colleagues in this historically industrious Rotherham area, supported by patient capital, Metalysis will define the next chapter in an arc of innovation stretching back to Huntsman, Bessemer and Brearley."



Rotherham Council signed a deal in 2014 with landowners and developers, Harworth Estates (now Harworth Group), to forward fund 40,000 sq ft of commercial space on the AMP. Later that year, the Council sold the 30,000 sq ft Unit 3 to X-Cel Superturn (GB) Limited for £2.75m. Metalysis has taken the remaining 10,000 sq ft unit 4.



Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "The Council has worked with Metalysis since 2004 and watched the company progress from theoretical research to game-changing technology that is set to transform the metals industry.



"The fact that global technology rich brands like Metalysis are choosing to locate in Rotherham's Advanced Manufacturing Park sends out an important message about the attractiveness of our region.



"Building on Rotherham's reputation for high skilled, high-quality manufacturing, this new development from Metalysis ensures that we remain at the cutting-edge of innovation and research, bringing the next generation of engineering and manufacturing jobs."



Lord Prior of Brampton, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), added: "Through our Industrial Strategy we will support sectors across the UK by commercialising and building on our scientific and research strengths to deliver real-life solutions that have a global impact.



"The investment in the new Materials Discovery Centre at the Advanced Manufacturing Park will lead the UK's effort to develop innovative materials for the manufacturing industry, and uphold our reputation for scientific excellence across the world."



Innovative firm, Metalysis has officially launched its new premises on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) as it confirms some £10m of investment in its Rotherham facilities.