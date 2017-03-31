News: Gulliver's Valley Resort set to open in 2020

</div>

Images: Gulliver's

Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, added: "This decision is the culmination of more than two years-worth of planning by Gulliver's, including the Council agreeing to sell the land for the development to Gulliver’s in 2015. We now look forward to seeing Gulliver’s plans being brought to fruition. As well as being a fantastic facility for local families, the Valley Resort will result in a massive boost to the area and our local economy. It will bring in visitors, provide jobs for local people, and complement the existing activities at nearby Rother Valley Country Park."This is a family-run business with a proven track record for building and operating family entertainment developments and we are very proud and excited that Gulliver's has chosen the borough in which to develop their resort."The applications set out the economic benefits of the development which outweigh the harm to the Green Belt. The regeneration benefits are an estimated £36.66m overall economic impact from construction and total annual operating net economic impact on the local economy of £11.6m.The resort will create up to 125 full time jobs and a total of around 325 part time jobs.Gulliver's said it would look to use a local supply chain and will also build Gulliver's Service Academy, offering hospitality and visitor economy skills training, maximising potential employment opportunities for local people.