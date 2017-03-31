News: Gulliver's Valley Resort set to open in 2020
By Tom Austen
Work will commence on the Pithouse West site now that planning permission has been confirmed for the £37m Gulliver's Valley leisure resort in Rotherham.
The planning applications for the family theme park next to Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham have not been called in by the Government for further scrutiny, meaning that planning permission is granted subject to a number of conditions and the famil-owned business can purchase around 250 acres of the restored former colliery and opencast site from the Council.
The scheme is expected to be built over 12 - 15 years in a number of phases. Phase one includes the main Gulliver's theme park with three themed areas, the entrance hub and castle, and is set to open in 2020. A £1.2m transport improvement scheme is already underway in the area.
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver's, said: "After a good two years of hard work, it's absolutely wonderful to know that our vision for Gulliver's fourth UK theme park is going to become a reality. We're all absolutely delighted.
"Throughout the planning process, I and my senior staff have taken part in several consultation events around the local area, giving local residents the chance to comment on our plans. We worked closely with Rotherham Council and Highways England to ensure our planning application did not negatively impact on local access routes and amended plans to reduce the visual impact of our larger attractions. It's incredibly satisfying that local councillors voted unanimously in favour of our proposals. This is an exciting time in Gulliver's history."
Advertisement
The planning applications for the family theme park next to Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham have not been called in by the Government for further scrutiny, meaning that planning permission is granted subject to a number of conditions and the famil-owned business can purchase around 250 acres of the restored former colliery and opencast site from the Council.
The scheme is expected to be built over 12 - 15 years in a number of phases. Phase one includes the main Gulliver's theme park with three themed areas, the entrance hub and castle, and is set to open in 2020. A £1.2m transport improvement scheme is already underway in the area.
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver's, said: "After a good two years of hard work, it's absolutely wonderful to know that our vision for Gulliver's fourth UK theme park is going to become a reality. We're all absolutely delighted.
"Throughout the planning process, I and my senior staff have taken part in several consultation events around the local area, giving local residents the chance to comment on our plans. We worked closely with Rotherham Council and Highways England to ensure our planning application did not negatively impact on local access routes and amended plans to reduce the visual impact of our larger attractions. It's incredibly satisfying that local councillors voted unanimously in favour of our proposals. This is an exciting time in Gulliver's history."
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment