News: AMRC celebrates apprentices





Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham the AMRC focuses on advanced machining and materials research for aerospace and other high-value manufacturing sectors. It operates a £20.5m Training Centre on the site to train the next generation of engineers.



The annual Apprentice of the Year awards was recently held at the University of Sheffield.



Judges were "overwhelmingly" impressed by Leigh's confidence and spoke about how she continuously seeks ways to improve her workplace and its processes. Leigh has been responsible for introducing a number of incentives at Foxwood Diesel that have helped to improve the business of the Chesterfield-based heavy duty engine builder.



Other winners at the AMRC Apprentice of the Year Awards were:



- Fabrication and Welding Apprentice of the Year, Joshua Foxton of ACS Stainless. Sponsored by Sheffield International Venues

- Maintenance Apprentice of the Year, Joshua Corton of Printaply. Sponsored by Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

- Machining Apprentice of the Year, Ben Middleton of Polypipe. Sponsored by Sandvick Coromant

- Technical Support Apprentice of the Year, James Buddle of Carrs Silver. Sponsored by Close Brothers

- Academic Achiever of the Year, Dylan Shaw, Ancon. Sponsored by Barnsley College

- First Year Apprentice of the Year, Leigh Worsdale of Foxwood Diesel, highly commended Sam Johnson of Vulcan Engineering. Sponsored by AMRC with Boeing

- Higher Achiever Apprentice of the Year, Sam Ferguson of Evenort. Sponsored by The University of Sheffield

- Mentor of the Year, as voted by the AMRC Training Centre apprentices, John Dobinson. Sponsored by Apprentice Employment Agency



Advertisement Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham the AMRC focuses on advanced machining and materials research for aerospace and other high-value manufacturing sectors. It operates a £20.5m Training Centre on the site to train the next generation of engineers.The annual Apprentice of the Year awards was recently held at the University of Sheffield.Judges were "overwhelmingly" impressed by Leigh's confidence and spoke about how she continuously seeks ways to improve her workplace and its processes. Leigh has been responsible for introducing a number of incentives at Foxwood Diesel that have helped to improve the business of the Chesterfield-based heavy duty engine builder.Other winners at the AMRC Apprentice of the Year Awards were:- Fabrication and Welding Apprentice of the Year, Joshua Foxton of ACS Stainless. Sponsored by Sheffield International Venues- Maintenance Apprentice of the Year, Joshua Corton of Printaply. Sponsored by Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence- Machining Apprentice of the Year, Ben Middleton of Polypipe. Sponsored by Sandvick Coromant- Technical Support Apprentice of the Year, James Buddle of Carrs Silver. Sponsored by Close Brothers- Academic Achiever of the Year, Dylan Shaw, Ancon. Sponsored by Barnsley College- First Year Apprentice of the Year, Leigh Worsdale of Foxwood Diesel, highly commended Sam Johnson of Vulcan Engineering. Sponsored by AMRC with Boeing- Higher Achiever Apprentice of the Year, Sam Ferguson of Evenort. Sponsored by The University of Sheffield- Mentor of the Year, as voted by the AMRC Training Centre apprentices, John Dobinson. Sponsored by Apprentice Employment Agency

Special recognition awards (sponsored by the Manufacturing Technologies Association, Huvema and Close Brothers) were also given to Cosmin Dragan, a plastic fabricator at Rotherham Industrial Plastics, Adrian Salatowski from Hallam Castings and Rolls Royce apprentice Alexandra Smith.



Kerry Featherstone, director of the AMRC Training Centre, said: "This is a significant event in the AMRC Training Centre calendar. Our job on the judging panel was not easy; they have all done such a wonderful job. All the nominees were a credit to themselves and their organisations during the presentations."



Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, added: "My warmest congratulations to Leigh for her milestone and well-deserved success. I am extremely proud of the achievements of our talented apprentices and of those who train and mentor them at our AMRC Training Centre.



"The UK desperately needs skilled engineers to help boost productivity and growth in our economy and our apprentices really are the future of skilled manufacturing workers, and of course this crucially includes our talented women engineers.



"The numbers of young people choosing an apprenticeship are increasing but we need to do much more to ensure these are of the very highest quality and so change the stigma around these qualifications.



"Our apprentices are an important part of our University and prized to the companies who sponsor and employ them. They are a magnet to inward investors seeking skills and a crucial part of the U.K's future economy. We are delighted that in Sheffield, our University has seen and invested in the highest quality education of all kinds. We are providing opportunities for future development of degree apprentices, postgraduate apprentices and even routes to PhDs. We will not limit talent in any form."



AMRC Training Centre website



Images: AMRC Special recognition awards (sponsored by the Manufacturing Technologies Association, Huvema and Close Brothers) were also given to Cosmin Dragan, a plastic fabricator at Rotherham Industrial Plastics, Adrian Salatowski from Hallam Castings and Rolls Royce apprentice Alexandra Smith.Kerry Featherstone, director of the AMRC Training Centre, said: "This is a significant event in the AMRC Training Centre calendar. Our job on the judging panel was not easy; they have all done such a wonderful job. All the nominees were a credit to themselves and their organisations during the presentations."Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, added: "My warmest congratulations to Leigh for her milestone and well-deserved success. I am extremely proud of the achievements of our talented apprentices and of those who train and mentor them at our AMRC Training Centre."The UK desperately needs skilled engineers to help boost productivity and growth in our economy and our apprentices really are the future of skilled manufacturing workers, and of course this crucially includes our talented women engineers."The numbers of young people choosing an apprenticeship are increasing but we need to do much more to ensure these are of the very highest quality and so change the stigma around these qualifications."Our apprentices are an important part of our University and prized to the companies who sponsor and employ them. They are a magnet to inward investors seeking skills and a crucial part of the U.K's future economy. We are delighted that in Sheffield, our University has seen and invested in the highest quality education of all kinds. We are providing opportunities for future development of degree apprentices, postgraduate apprentices and even routes to PhDs. We will not limit talent in any form."

Eighteen-year-old Leigh Worsdale became the first female apprentice to win the Apprentice of the Year award supported by Boeing at Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Training Centre.