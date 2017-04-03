News: Rotherham Pioneers hold first event

</div>

Images: Rotherham Pioneers

Fresh from signing the deal to save Wentworth Woodhouse, Julie Kenny CBE DL concluded the event with a "call to arms," explaining that Rotherham businesses need to sign up and back the initiative financially. Founder Pioneers include AESSEAL, Pyronix, the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and Harworth Estates, who see the value in signing up.A place board already exists in Rotherham and the plan is to appoint a place manager to co-ordinate the efforts and put on more events and networking opportunities. It hopes to raise over £100,000 from business contributions.Kenny said: " Pioneers will bring together the knowledge, networks and influences locally to promote Rotherham as a great place to do business. Rotherham Pioneers came about as a result of businesses wanting to give something back to Rotherham and support an improved Rotherham for all."Pioneers will be proactive advocates for the town and area both nationally and intertnationally, with the power to influence how it is marketed, portrayed in the media and at events; to get it known and recognised by the people that matter."The next event is set to be held at Wentworth Woodhouse.